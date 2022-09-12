Are U.S. veterans more at risk for Alzheimer’s or other dementias?
The U.S. is in the midst of a dramatic rise in the number of veterans with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and many of these new cases are directly attributable to military service.
According to a 2017 Veterans Against Alzheimer's brief, there was a 166% increase in Alzheimer’s disease among veterans from 2004 to 2014. The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that more than 750,000 older veterans have Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
Traumatic brain injury, for instance, increases the threat of Alzheimer’s in veterans. A study of more than 180,000 older veterans, published in the journal Neurology, found that older veterans who have suffered a traumatic brain injury are 60% more likely to develop dementia than veterans who have not, and dementia onset occurs on average two years earlier than those without a traumatic brain injury.
Veterans face unique risk factors for Alzheimer’s as a result of their service, such as traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress, blast-induced neurotrauma, successive concussion syndrome and depression.
Alzheimer’s disease is a largely invisible, but pressing, long-term challenge in the military veteran community — affecting older veterans today, particularly of Vietnam era, and younger veterans, many from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, in the coming decades.
Additionally, 22% of all combat wounds in Afghanistan and Iraq were brain injuries, nearly double the rate seen during Vietnam — increasing these younger veterans’ lifetime risk for Alzheimer’s disease.
Further, post-traumatic stress and depression can as much as double veterans’ Alzheimer’s risk. The prevalence of a dementia diagnosis is two times as high among veterans with post-traumatic stress, according to a study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
This risk factor is a particular concern for those who served in Vietnam, as the VA estimates that 30% of Vietnam veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress during their life — four times the rate of the general U.S. population.
Additionally, from 2010 to 2020, new cases of Alzheimer’s linked to depression in veterans were predicted to double the number that would be in the civilian population. Post-traumatic stress and depression are also associated with suicidal thoughts and the rising rate of suicide among veterans, which increased by nearly 50% between 2003 and 2008.
The brief also outlined the Alzheimer’s crisis in the veteran community, described veterans’ unique risk for the disease, and examined barriers to effective diagnosis, treatment and care for veterans.
For instance, veterans may face barriers to effective Alzheimer’s diagnosis and care, including the oftentimes complex VA health system, a lack of understanding about available benefits, and a stigma related to brain and mental health.
Veterans Against Alzheimer's believes the country has an urgent responsibility to meet the needs of veterans with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and families. In summary, the brief called for collaborative initiatives, and greater research and investments to tackle the growing dementia crisis in the veteran community.