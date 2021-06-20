“It’s your dad, he’s passed. I’m so sorry.”
With those somber words, my wife let me know that the long anticipated, yet dreaded, day had come. Dad had been in declining health for several months. After evacuating him from Lake Charles on the night before Hurricane Laura’s devastation, he had never really found his former self.
While his new assisted living center was warm and comfortable, he dearly missed his home and his friends. Coupled with the sterile isolation of the COVID quarantine, the loneliness had taken its toll.
My father’s character was defined by his gentle spirit. Throughout his life, he was surrounded by those who loved him. That is, until the virus took that away.
Without the supportive community he relished, his emotional and physical health suffered a rapid deterioration. In the end, our best efforts to support him softly, but inevitably, failed.
I was alone on my backyard swing when my wife delivered the news. People talk about experiencing a wave of calm when a stressful period ends, even if the ending is not the one wished for. I felt numb and could not muster the energy to move from my place on the swing.
In light of the circumstances, it felt very strange, but overwhelmingly peaceful.
When I did gather the initiative to move, I walked around to the front of my house in reflective silence.
It was then I noticed a family gathering next door. The smell of cooked food and the bark of laughter interrupted by isolation.
I am blessed with genuine and caring neighbors. Knowing they would certainly offer their condolences, I elected to save the sad news for a later time so as not to interrupt their festivity.
Several days later, relaying the story of dad’s passing, my neighbor told me about a gift that her sister possessed. From an early age, her sister was blessed with an occasional premonition or spiritual insight. She then told me something that moved me deeply.
At nearly the same time that I received the news of dad’s passing, her sister had observed me sitting motionlessly on the swing. She asked my neighbor about the other person sitting next to me. When informed that I was, in fact, alone, she insisted that she had seen two people sharing the space.
I am convinced that dad’s spirit paid me a visit that afternoon before resuming his journey. I believe he was letting me know that his struggle was over and he would soon be in a better place. He wanted me to know that he was just fine and I should worry about him no more.
Whatever your beliefs about the hereafter may be, there are forces at work that we cannot see and are not meant to understand, but a father’s love for his children is eternal and I am grateful for the grace I received that afternoon from the second person on the swing.
— Ellis lives in Baton Rouge