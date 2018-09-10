In Louisiana, we are on the cusp of fall — if by cusp and fall you mean several more weeks until temps drop out of the 90s.
But, if there's any print that can put you in the fall mood, it's camouflage. So don't relegate this print to your man's closet.
In recent seasons, camo prints have been hitting the runways in lots of colors, like the muted print of this dress as well as bold brights.
Here's a few things to keep in mind when styling camo:
- Because it's a print, just like any other print, it can be layered or worn alone.
- If you want to mix prints, a plaid or linear print works best with camo.
- Because camo can be a strong print, do not wear it head to toe.
- Show some skin when styling this print. Feminine pieces, such as a dress or skirt, soften the look of this military print.
- A high heel camo shoe can be a fun way to toughen your look while staying feminine.
- Accessorizing with just a touch of camo might be the key to pulling together your outfit. A small simple bag is best because the print can be a little overwhelming.
- Keep jewelry to gold or silver in understated pieces.
- Instead of styling this print with a chunky boot or sneaker, feminine flat sandals or pumps keeps it looking fresh and relaxed.
- To ease into camo style, choose a utility vest, dress or simple T-shirt. Once you're comfortable in those styles, give camo pants or jackets a try.