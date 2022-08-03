The reigning Queen of Louisiana Seafood, chef Amanda Cusey, will face off against 13 other chefs from around the country in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Saturday.
Cusey won her state queen title in June, preparing a pan-seared red drum over a tomato polenta with a crawfish cream sauce.
She is executive chef at Lake Charles's The Villa Harlequin. Cusey began developing her passion for food while growing up in the southwest United States. She received her Cordon Bleu training at the Tanté Marie Culinary Academy, Surrey, England. Cusey worked her way up through the ranks at several restaurants in England and Ireland. Before moving to Lake Charles, she worked with Michelin Star chef Oliver Dunne as head chef at his Italian inspired pop-up restaurant, Eatily, in Dublin, Ireland's city center.
Saturday's 18th annual national cook-off will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Opening ceremonies are at 11:15 a.m. as 14 chefs, each representing their home state, cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally acclaimed judges.
“The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is the perfect stage to celebrate Louisiana and America’s domestic seafood industry — the best in the world,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
The other 2022 Great American Seafood Cook-Off competitors are:
- Chef Jeffrey Compton, The Battery, Birmingham, Alabama
- Chef Amara Enciso, Brava Food, Juneau, Alaska
- Chef Nick Farrer, Isabel’s Amor, Gilbert, Arizona
- Chef Miles Angelo, Caribou Club, Aspen, Colorado
- Chef Al Massa, Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer, Destin, Florida
- Chef Dila Mahoney, Dila’s Kitchen, Portland, Maine
- Chef Eric LeBlanc, Burtons Bar & Grill, Riverdale, Maryland
- Chef Erin Miller, Urban Hearth, Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Chef Cooper Miller, Forklift, Tupelo, Mississippi
- Chef Christian Gill, Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey, Cincinnati, Ohio
- Chef Mandisa Horn, Horn O Plenty Freshtaurant, Bedford, Pennsylvania
- Chef Nicholas Huckabee, A Difference in Dining, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Chef Jesse Cavazos, Crú Food and Wine Bar, Houston, Texas
Each dish will be scored based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship and flavor.
The reigning King of American Seafood is Mississippi chef Austin Sumrall, White Pillars Restaurant, Biloxi.
The event, which promotes the quality and variety of domestic seafood found in the United States, is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase. Tickets are $10 at the door.
For more information on the competition, visit www.louisianaseafood.com/great-american-seafood-cook.