Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Nu Gamma Omega Chapter, will present 10 debutantes on Aug. 19 during a Rites of Passage Ceremony at the Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center. The young women will be formally presented next spring at the Debutante Cotillion and Spring Ball.
The debutantes are Kyleigh Reese Hankton-McCurry, daughter of Laron and Dionne McCurry, of Zachary, and Andre Reese Hankton; Bayleigh Elizabeth Jefferson, daughter of Sylvester Christopher Ravare, of Marksville, and the late Bridgett Ann Jefferson; Ashley D’shea Jones, daughter of Daryl and Jene Jones, of St. Gabriel; Danielle Brianne Jones, daughter of Ervin “Chip” and Jennifer Jones, of Port Allen; Britney Nicole Lee, daughter of Morio and Catrice Lee; Reigan Miles, daughter of Keelus and Heidi Miles; Alexis Phillips, daughter of Dee Brown, of Baton Rouge, and Allen Phillips Jr., of Belle Chasse; Italia Michelle Ravasio, daughter of Gerald and Hermanese Ravasio; Morgan Elyse Tucker, daughter of Mike and Angela Tucker; Dareon Elizabeth Verret, daughter of Darrel Verret II and Ebony Elizabeth Ward, of Port Allen.
Kyleigh Reese Hankton-McCurry is the granddaughter of Sheila Atley, of Zachary; Donald and Cassandra Atley, of Greenville, Mississippi; Leroy McCurry, of Indianola, Mississippi, and the late Louella McCurry; and George and Andrea Hankton. She attends Zachary High School, where she is a member of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, Louisiana Youth Seminar and the AKA Gamma Eta Omega Chapter’s ASCEND program.
Bayleigh Elizabeth Jefferson is the granddaughter of James and Mamie Lee Jefferson, of Natchitoches; Mary Ravare, of Marksville, and the late Sylvester Ravare Jr. She attends Baton Rouge Magnet High School, where she is a member of the National Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars, National Student Leadership Conference, Key Club International, 4-H Club and the AKA Gamma chapter's ASCEND program.
Ashley D’shea Jones is the granddaughter of Edgar and Flora K. Fullwood Jr. and Woodrow and Joyce H. Jones. She attends McKinley Senior High School, where she is a member of Team Spirit, National Honor Society, Beta Club, volleyball, yearbook, the AKA chapter's ASCEND program and We Help Others Club.
Danielle Brianne Jones is the granddaughter of James and Mary Alice Robert Sr., of Erwinville, and Lula Jones, of Lake Charles, and the late Charles Jones. She attends St. Joseph’s Academy, where she is the president of the Speech and Debate Team and member of the Drama Club, Liturgy Committee, Beta Club and the track and field team. She also is Teen Miss Harvest Festival on False River 2017-2018.
Britney Nicole Lee is the granddaughter of the late Paul and Hazel LaBode and Stella Lee. She attends Lee High School.
Reigan Miles is the granddaughter of Evan Andren of Whitehall, Montana, and Diana Andren, of Billings, Montana; Richard Miles, of Gonzales, and Dorothy Hawkins. She attends Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
Alexis Phillips is the granddaughter of Debra Johns, of Perris, California, and Tyrell and Janet Dupont, of Marrero. She attends Lee Magnet High School and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Italia Michelle Ravasio is the granddaughter of the late Herman Richardson, the late Clara Thomas Fobb and the late Margaret and Julius Ravasio. She attends Lee Magnet High School.
Morgan Elyse Tucker is the granddaughter of the late Theresa and Herman Feaster and the late Catherine and Charles Tucker. She attends Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
Dareon Elizabeth Verret is the granddaughter of Harry and Joycelyn Mason Green, of Port Allen; Darrel Verret, of Dallas, and Betty G. Price, of Baker. She attends McKinley Senior High School.