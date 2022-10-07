Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is featuring work by artist members Leslie Friedman, Kelly A. Mueller, Nonney Oddlokken and Herb Roe through Thursday, Oct. 27.
The gallery will host, ARTiculate, a gallery talk featuring the artists, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Gallery hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Leslie Friedman is interested in the objects around us that shape our world. In her show, "Little Bits of Yay," she has taken an everyday material, carpet padding, and is showing this common and often unseen object in a new light.
“Like so many things that have a supportive role, it seemed a shame to cover it up and hide its beauty," she said. "Taking the leftover foam back to my studio, I studied the scraps, cut and ripped them, and photographed different compositions. These photographs became the basis for the prints and collages in this series."
The silkscreen prints depict masses of organic, tightly bound shapes, in an array of bright saturated hues and neutral colors.
In her show, "A Debt of Gratitude," Kelly A. Mueller has an eclectic practice that spans visual arts, performance and installations meant to immerse the viewer into the environment. With her interactive and inflatable garden, she invites the viewer to become an active participant in the work by singing to it. The song will “feed” the garden, and cause it to grow. She is pointing to the intertwined state of being that we exist in with our environment.
Nonney Oddlokken’s most recent work, "Little Tiny Fables," has been deeply inspired by experiences as a child raised by an agoraphobic aunt and her working mother.
While her mother worked as a waitress, Oddlokken spent a great deal of time with her aunt who was unable to leave her home due to mental illness. Looking back on this experience, she muses, “What could have been a catastrophic environment was instead turned into a world of magical realism.”
For her, her early life was filled with her aunt’s magical creations such as baby birds leaving sticks of gum at the windowsill and a child named “Toots” that lived in the huge pear tree just outside their door. The amalgamation of these memories alongside Catholic references, Cajun folklore and a sprinkle of New Orleans Voodoo have led the artist to her most recent work, which employs handmade papers, found imagery, embroidery, and hand-stitched gold embellishments.
Herb Roe is a contemporary realist painter, who works in a variety of visual arts media, including large-scale historical murals, rendering, drawing and painting. Recently his work has taken on an allegorical tone, focusing on his life and memories.
In his exhibit, "Finite Creatures," Roe tackles topics as diverse as contemporary politics, social issues, opiate addiction, suicide, racism, and the environment. He’s interested in folklore and philosophy.
Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.