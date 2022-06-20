It's a win-win: Plant lovers and gardeners soak in a visual treat in the form of a lush garden and pond tour, while an area nonprofit benefits by an infusion of donations.
The 17th annual Spring Garden and Pond Tour takes place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the home of Charbel and Ruth Harb, 841 Pastureview Drive, in Baton Rouge's Oak Hills subdivision. Admission is free with a donation of specific food items to Mighty Moms, a 501(c)(3) organization seeking to eradicate childhood hunger “one full tummy at a time.”
Additionally, the koi pond and water garden of the Harbs' neighbor, Robert Wu, will be included on the tour.
Arts and crafts also will be for sale from on-site vendors.
Hosts for the tour are The Market at the Oasis, The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America, South Louisiana Tropical Perennial Group and Red Stick Hibiscus Association.
About the garden, the Harbs
- More than 320 varieties of blooming tropical plants
- Soothing sounds of a large waterfall and pond
- Outdoor entertainment area
- Lots of color — the more the better, Charbel Harb says
- Property used by Charbel Harb, former longtime owner of Harb’s Oasis in Baton Rouge, as a laboratory for experimenting with perennial tropical and other flowering plants
- "Rules" of landscape design bypassed as he creates "according to what speaks to his spirit as a gardener," he says
- Ruth Harb also a passionate gardener and member of The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America
Mighty Moms info
- Specific food items requested are: peanut butter, jelly, tuna, ravioli, SpaghettiOs, vienna sausage
- Monetary donations also accepted
- Denham Springs-based group formed in 2010 to address area children at risk of hunger
- Provides food and hygiene for children in the community throughout the year
- Get involved/donate at MightyMomsGo.org