FRIDAY
FOOD TRUCK ROUND-UP AT THE ROWE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Featuring local food trucks and live music. Free.
MOVIES ON THE PLAZA "THE LEGO MOVIE 2": 7 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A free showing of the popular animated movie. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
STONEWALL UPRISING 50TH ANNIVERSARY: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Lake House Reception Center, 12323 Old Hammond Highway. Local community members, businesses, organizations and faith communities will commemorate the historical milestone of the LGBTQ civil rights movement. facebook.com/stonewallstillrising.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
SATURDAY
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shadowbrook Clubhouse, 2601 Shadowbrook Drive. Open to everyone. All acoustic instruments are welcome. A covered dish lunch is planned at 12:30 p.m. Beverages will be provided.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
USS KIDD MINI FIELD DAY: 10 a.m., USS KIDD Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road. A day where people can assist in work to preserve the National Historic Landmark. No prior military experience is needed. To sign up, call (225) 342-1942 x15, or email TNessmith@usskidd.com.
SUSHI CLASS: 11 a.m., Tsunami Sushi Baton Rouge, 100 Lafayette St., Rooftop. Test your knife skills in this hands-on class. $50 per person, plus gratuity. (225) 346-5100.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. Featuring visual artists, makers, and craftsmen.
THE ROYAL RETURN: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road. A networking fashion show. All ages are invited. $10-$20 at eventbrite.com.
"LOUISIANA'S FORGOTTEN ROCK FESTIVAL": 6 p.m. Morganza Church Hall, 182 Church Road, Morganza. Digging into the history of the Celebration of Life Rock Festival with a documentary screening, music, food and '60s and '70s costumes. $10.
POOLSIDE MURDER MYSTERY PARTY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St. Dinner and a murder mystery in an interactive game format where everyone is involved. $20 at eventbrite.com.
RED BLUE AND WHITE OUT CANCER: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Hosted by the Young Professionals and the American Cancer Society, with food, entertainment and fun at Perkins Rowe. Contact Megan for tickets at megan.pratt@cancer.org.
ASTEROID DAY: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. The second annual worldwide event will provide information on the origins of asteroids, viewing them and their potential danger to Earth. Plus, hands-on demonstrations and activities will focus on the "minor planets."
"NEWSIES": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Stage adaptation of Disney's 1992 musical about the newsboys of New York City and the 1899 newsboy strike. This week's Friday and Sunday showings are sold out. Continues through July 6. $19-$30. theatrebr.org.
MOVIES & MUSIC ON THE LAWN — "THE LAST LAUGH" AND WUMBO: 8 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Space indie-pop jazz rock" band Wumbo provides an original soundtrack to F.W. Murnau's "The Last Laugh." $7, free for members. batonrougegallery.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption. caabr.org.
SUNDAY, MONDAY
TWEEN WRITING EXPERIENCE: 4 p.m., La Madeleine French Bakery & Café Perkins Rowe, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. Explore creative writing, fiction, nonfiction and personal stories. A two-day writing event for children ages 12-15. (11, if they are turning 12 in the Fall). $20 at eventbrite.com.
TUESDAY
BAYOU SOUL YOUTH LITERARY CONFERENCE: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Magnolia Building, Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive. Promoting literacy and education to south Louisiana high school students with master classes, speakers, entertainment and the Maya Angelou Oratorical Contest. Free. Registration required at bswliteraryconference.com.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
FIRST WEDNESDAY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. An open reception featuring the latest work from Louisiana artists Mary Ann Caffery, Theresa Herrera, Linda Jeffers, and Brian Kelly. On display through August 1. Free.
DELETE COMEDY — SHANNA CHRISTMAS: 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Comedy open mic with closing set by Shanna Christmas.
THURSDAY
FOURTH OF JULY: For area events celebrating Independence Day, turn to pages 10-11.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection," through Aug. 7; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. lasm.org.
