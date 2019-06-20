FRIDAY
CELEBRATE PRIDE WITH PICASSO DRAG NIGHT: 6:30 p.m., Wine & Design, 3524 Kaliste Saloom Road, Unit 302, Lafayette. Pride-focused paint night. No artistic talent needed. Reservations and payment must be made prior to class in order to reserve your seat.
BLACK POWER MOVIE NIGHT: 7 p.m., Southern Cooperative Development, 1006 Surrey St., Lafayette. Screening "The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975." Free.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"SEUSSICAL JR.": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and other Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Tickets are available to purchase at citedesarts.org or available to reserve at (337) 291-1122.
"CHICAGO THE MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, University of Louisiana Lafayette Burke-Hawthorne Hall, 231 Hebrard Blvd., Lafayette.
MONDAY
LES VUES FILM SERIES — "AMAZONIA BIOPIRACY": 6:30 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Following the screening, there will be an open discussion between the audience and the curator.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Cult if Stage Monkey. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones