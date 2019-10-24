FRIDAY
SPELLBOUND: 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Master magician and illusionist Michael Grandinetti performs acts set to enchanted movie scores. heymanncenter.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
BLACKPOT FESTIVAL & COOKOFF: 6 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. A celebration of Southwest Louisiana's music, food and culture. $25-$60
SATURDAY
OCTOBER FETE AVOYELLES: 8 a.m. to noon, 144 S. Main St., Marksville. A day of activities, live music, locally produced beer and a 5K and 1-mile run/walk. $25. octoberfeteavoyelles.com.
"MANON": Noon, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. A take on the quintessentially French tale of the beautiful young woman who is incapable of forsaking both love and luxury. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
FOURTH ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT: 11:30 a.m., Hub City Ford, 2909 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. There will be trick-or-treating, face painting, food, a costume contest, music, a fire truck and the All Ford Car Show outside.
SCANDALS HALLOWEEN PARTY & COSTUME CONTEST: 8 p.m., Scandals Nite Club, 1801 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Dancing, costumes and DJ Mooch.
SUNDAY
MONSTER MASH: 10 a.m., The Music Garden, 1424 St. John St., Lafayette. A Halloween-themed music class, with singing, dancing and music-making. Appropriate for kids ages 1-6. Each child will in attendance receive a Halloween treat bag.
WEDNESDAY
"JERSEY BOYS": 7:30 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. The true story of how four blue-collar kids became one of the greatest successes in pop music history. heymanncenter.com.
THURSDAY
HALLOWEEN JAM: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Featuring performances by Leah Nicole, The New Native Brass Band and DJ K Dub. There will be a costume contest as well. $5 admission; $10 after 9 p.m.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m., museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
