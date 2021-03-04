A New Zealander, Emmett Skilton knew nothing about Ed Orgeron when he got a chance to portray him on NBC's "Young Rock."
"My agent sent a video going, 'Oh, by the way, they want to be really specific on the voice here," Skilton said Thursday morning on ESPN 104.1 FM's "Off The Bench" show. "The quality of his voice, the quality of his character and energy were definitely intimidating to begin with."
Skilton, 33, sent a tape of his best gravel-voiced Cajun impression of LSU's head football coach.
"I got a message ... saying, 'They really like what you did. We'd like you to re-tape it, but we want to understand you,'" Skilton said.
Which meant he nailed it.
Skilton portrays Orgeron when he was the University of Miami defensive line coach in "Young Rock," a seven-episode series about the early life of pro wrestler and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Orgeron was at Miami from 1988-92; Johnson played there from 1990-94.
Skilton did his homework. In addition to studying video of Orgeron at press conferences, his "60 Minutes" interview and candid shots of coaching from the sidelines, Skilton read "Flip the Script," a book by Bruce Feldman about Orgeron that came out a month before the show was shot. Feldman had written an earlier book about football recruiting that focused on Orgeron when he coached at Ole Miss.
"It's really important that I'm not playing a caricature," Skilton said. "It's very important that I understand as much as I can about the guy. For The Rock, this is a show about people he loved in his life and had an influence on him, and Dwayne made it very clear that we want people to see themselves on screen and have a laugh rather than see themselves on screen and feel ... made fun of."
Skilton told "Off The Bench" hosts T-Bob Hebert and Jacob Hester that he hopes to attend an LSU football game in Tiger Stadium when the pandemic restrictions subside.