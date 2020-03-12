The annual Wearin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade in Baton Rouge has been postponed because of coronavirus, organizers announced Thursday morning.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we obviously will comply with (the city's) decision," officials said, adding that the goal is for the parade to roll sometime in 2020.
Louisiana now has 14 cases of coronavirus.
None of the cases are in the Baton Rouge area. But precautions are being taken for large-scale events.
LSU, by the way of the Southeastern Conference, is not allowing fans to attending home sporting events through March 30.
This is a developing story. More details to come.