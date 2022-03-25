Like most people in south Louisiana, our editorial team spends much of our free time thinking about food and planning the next meal. This week, we asked our staff to document the best food they ate — and we picked our Top 5 to share with you.
Drunken Noodles at Soji Modern Asian
The drunken noodles at Soji are the type of dish that make it difficult to branch out and try something new. With seared sirloin and two sunny side up eggs, it's consistently delicious and there's always enough for leftovers. The Lotus Lounge, newly opened inside Soji, will serve anything off the Soji menu alongside specialty tiki cocktails.
Soji Modern Asian, 5050 Government Street, Baton Rouge, 70806. (225-300-4448)
Soji is closed Mondays and open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, it's open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Emma Discher)
Menudo at La Tienda Latina
If you like menudo, you might consider adding La Tienda Latina as the place to go this weekend — and if you're lucky, it's sometimes available Fridays, too. If you're unfamiliar with menudo, it's a traditional Mexican soup, made with tripe (a cow's stomach lining) and usually cow's feet in a red chili pepper based broth with a variety of ingredients depending on where the cook is from in Mexico. In Northern Mexico, menudo includes hominy.
Lime, onions, cilantro and oregano are usually on hand at the table to season the broth. In Northern Mexico, menudo is served with French bread. (La Tienda serves theirs with corn tortillas — and we're not complaining.) A bottle of cold Topo Chico to chase the menudo is perfect.
La Tienda Latina, 6031 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, 70809. (225-636-5339)
La Tienda is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. (Fred Kalmbach)
Beef Patacon at Patacon's
The beef Patacon at Patacon Latin Cuisine is worth whatever effort is required to go to the tiny Venezuelan restaurant on Bertrand Drive in Lafayette. Be sure to ask for extra green sauce. The crunch of the fried plantain with all the right stuff sandwiched in between is about as satisfying as a handheld meal can be.
Patacon Latin Cuisine, 308 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, 70506. (337-265-2509)
Patacon is closed Sundays, open Monday through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Jan Risher)
The Peacemaker at Ruby Slipper Cafe
What is the best way to start a Sunday morning? Is it with oldies on WBRH, a brisk walk in City Park, or maybe the sound of church bells? I happen to find a hot cup of French Truck black coffee with a generous shot of Irish whiskey to be the perfect start to a Sunday. We were able to find this and so much more at Ruby Slipper, a restaurant founded in New Orleans in 2008 that branched out to our neck of the woods in Baton Rouge in 2017.
I decided on the Benedicts portion of the menu made with warm, fluffy, buttermilk biscuits instead of English muffins, but could not decide between land or sea. With The Peacemaker, I could order the St. Charles featured fried chicken breast, poached eggs, topped with a tasso cream sauce and Bayou Shrimp — Louisiana Gulf shrimp, fried green tomatoes and poached eggs covered in a pork tasso and Creole tomato sauce.
The egg yolk enriched the sauces and created more delectable mouthfeel and depth of flavor. I recommend this combo. Each was well seasoned, perfectly portioned and filled me right up. Pair this with an Irish Coffee or Bourbon Milk Punch to add a bit of boozy sweetness to the morning.
The Ruby Slipper Cafe, 3535 Perkins Rd. Baton Rouge, 70808. (225-502-8070)
The Ruby Slipper is open 7 days a week, serving breakfast, lunch, brunch and “eye-opening” cocktails Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and until 3 p.m. on weekends. (Rodneyna Hart)
Eggplant at Mae Sone Noodle House
Ordering family style at Mae Sone Noodle House means the eggplant dish is a must. We like it with the pho or acidic-based larb and delicious fried rice. The eggplant was well seasoned, a little crispy on the outside, super creamy on the inside. The sauce and the stir-fried pork complemented it perfectly.
Mae Sone Noodle House, 4807 Johnston Street, Lafayette, 70503. (337-406-0850)
Noodle House is closed Sundays and open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (Kristin Askelson)