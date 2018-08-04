1868 — Sisters of St. Joseph arrive in Baton Rouge and establish the first school, convent and orphanage
1877 — St. Joseph’s Academy holds its first commencement exercises, with Josephine Bahlinger as its first graduate
1890 — New building on Church Street, housing the boarding school, convent and orphanage is blessed
1891 — Sisters build the city’s first steam laundry, sell it to the Kean family in 1910
1940 — Broussard Street property purchased; classes begin on new campus in 1941
1991 — SJA receives the first of its four National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Awards from the U.S. Department of Education
2017 — Students and faculty presented at the 33rd annual Louisiana Association of Computer Using Educators conference
2018 — SJA named winner of the 12th annual Louisiana High School Technology Challenge