Following a pandemic-imposed hiatus and two cancellations, the Baton Rouge Blues Festival returns this weekend.
“The last in-person Blues Fest we had was April 2019,” said Kim Neustrom, executive director of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation. “It’s exciting to have an event now that feels like it’s going to happen.”
Set Saturday and Sunday in downtown Baton Rouge, this year’s festival features 35 performances on three outdoor stages. A fourth stage in the Old State Capitol will host artist interviews. There’s also a kids' activity area.
“It’s a combination of the immense local and regional talent we have, some Texas musicians and a blues band from Paris,” Neustrom said of the 2022 lineup.
Admission to the festival is free. Blues Experience passes that provide festivalgoer perks are available for $200.
The La. 1 Stage at North Boulevard and Lafayette Street — named after the state highway that runs from Shreveport to Grand Isle — includes national performers.
The Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage in Galvez Plaza showcases Louisiana talent. Second-generation Baton Rouge blues artists Kenny Neal and Chris Thomas King, and the Neal family of musicians, are among the stage’s performers.
The AARP Front Porch Stage, at North Boulevard and St. Louis Street, celebrates the tradition of informal musical performances and instruction on Southern porches. Presented in an intimate setting, performers on the Front Porch Stage include veteran artists and young talent.
The Blues Backstory Stage in the Old State Capitol senate chambers will feature interviews with nine of this year’s performers.
Inspired by the Blues Weeks of past years, the 2022 Blues Festival has partnered with multiple organizations for satellite events. These blues bonuses, as Neustrom calls them, included the Wednesday screening of the Buddy Guy documentary, “The Torch,” at the Manship Theatre; and the Blues Lagniappe Lecture series’ “Women in the Blues” panel and Professor Longhair exhibit with music by Smokehouse and Mamie Porter at Capitol Park Museum Thursday; and will also include Kenny Neal’s Live After 5 performance at 6 p.m. Friday on the Galvez Plaza Stage.
Blues Fest Spotlight
Selwyn Birchwood: 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage
From Tampa, Florida, Birchwood discovered the blues-touched music of Jimi Hendrix when he was 15. Making the connection between Hendrix and Buddy Guy, he attended a Guy performance in Orlando. Knocked out, Birchwood studied recordings by Guy, Muddy Waters, Elmore James and Albert King.
Birchwood has released three albums via Alligator Records, the latest of them helmed by Guy’s Grammy-winning producer, Tom Hambridge.
- Eddie Cotton Jr.: 8 p.m. Saturday, Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage
Like many blues artists, Cotton’s musical background is in the church. His father, a Pentecostal minister, founded the Christ Chapel Church of God in Clinton, Mississippi.
“The deepest of the blues I’ve ever played is in church,” Cotton has said. “The style they play is nothing but blues.”
Getting his first guitar at 6, Cotton joined his church’s band at 8. He attended Jackson Stage University and became music minister at his father’s church. Cotton also performed with Jackson blues artist King Edward Antoine and opened shows for Ike Turner and B.B. King. In 2015, he won the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
- Robert Finley: 4 p.m. Sunday, Visit Baton Rouge Swamp Blues Stage
For much of his career, Louisiana blues and soul singer-guitarist Finley wasn’t known beyond the small town of Bernice in Union Parish. In 2016, after Finley met Tim Duffy, co-founder of the Music Makers Relief Foundation, Fat Possum Records released his album, “Age Don’t Mean a Thing.” Dan Auerbach, singer-guitarist with Black Keys, produced and recorded Finley’s second release, 2017’s “Goin’ Platinum!”, and its follow-up, last year’s “Sharecropper’s Son.”
“His personality, his spirit and everything about him matches his amazing voice,” Auerbach said of Finley.
- Carolyn Wonderland: 4:45 p.m. Sunday, La. 1 Stage
Based in Austin, Texas, Wonderland recently concluded three years as lead guitarist for John Mayall’s Blues Breakers. Last year, she released her Dave Alvin-produced Alligator Records debut, “Tempting Fate.”
“Carolyn is unique, strong, soulful and sincere,” Alvin said. “She can pick and belt out the blues with the best of them, but her powerful, melodic vocals and six-string stylings are truly her own. Carolyn always sounds like no one but herself.”
Baton Rouge Blues Festival
Saturday from Noon to 9:15 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
Galvez Plaza, North Boulevard and Lafayette Street, downtown Baton Rouge
Free; $200 Blues experience passes