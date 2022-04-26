Most consider Garth Brooks' version of "Callin' Baton Rouge" to be Louisiana's capital city's unofficial anthem.
Local bars play it at closing. The Tiger Marching Band plays it at football games with tens of thousands of voices singing its lyrics in unison. The song rolls across the field at LSU's baseball games. It is a part of the local zeitgeist.
But, our question for you, as the region gears up for Garth's big concert set for Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, is: What's the strangest place you ever heard 'Callin Baton Rouge'? Did you find other Tiger fans wherever you were?
Email us your name, phone number and story by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28 to features@theadvocate.com