Art restoration topic for Baton Rouge DAR
Elise Grenier, chief conservator and founder of Grenier Conservation, spoke about the differences between restoration, renovation and conservation of art work and buildings when the Baton Rouge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 17 at the State Archives Building.
Grenier told about work that she has done in Italy and Louisiana, including the New Orleans airport, the State Capitol lobby and the Gregory Restaurant in the Watermark Hotel.
The chapter received a proclamation from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in East Baton Rouge Parish. The chapter placed a Constitution Week exhibit at the East Baton Rouge Parish Bluebonnet Branch Library.
The 2018-19 yearbooks were distributed, and members received information on events and awards the chapter received at the LSDAR Workshop in July. New members Lillian Dunlap and Sally Ann Martin were recognized, and prospective member Lilly Bowles was introduced and welcomed. Susan Smith and Lucille Ourso provided refreshments.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. For more information, email hgrace5366@aol.com.
Altrusa hears about Dufrocq program
Noi Mills, magnet lead coordinator, and Braeden Doss, a fourth-grade student at The Dufrocq School, spoke about Dufrocq's Micro Society when Altrusa International of Baton Rouge met Sept. 17 at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant.
The Micro Society brings real life learning to students from kindergarten through eighth grade, allowing them to collaborate with parents, business and educators to create a miniature society inside the school walls, complete with their own currency, laws and economy.
The name of their town is Crawfish Bayou, where they elect a mayor and council. Altrusa is a partner with The Dufrocq School.
Guests included Susan Smolisy, Diane White, Belinda Dumas and Frances Tosca. Tosca spoke about what it meant to her to be the recipient of the Altrusa Club Foundation’s Mary Eleanor Cole Memorial Award, which will help her study nutrition at LSU.
Diane Bezdek said the Cole family has presented another contribution that will enable the foundation to review additional requests from students studying nutrition. Carolyn Robinson reported on the Aurora Club, a service club being developed in coordination with The Dufrocq School to include girls in fifth grade and above.
For information on the Altrusa Club, contact Lynn Nettles, (225) 752-9246, or Marti Didier, (225) 939-0460.
Chronologically Gifted hear about mission trip
Lisa Zobrist Wilson spoke about a medical mission trip to Guatemala when the Chronologically Gifted and Talented group at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church met Sept 19.
Wilson is an emergency room nurse practitioner at Lallie Kemp Medical Center in Indepedence.
A group called Faith in Practice served the underprivileged population of Santa Rosa, Guatemala. Seven providers along with nurses, translators, pharmacists, dentists and others provided care to over 500 people a day, she said.
The clinic was set up in a school where there was no running water or air conditioning during the rainy season in June. Patients received medicines, ultrasounds, medical exams, ambulatory aids and surgical referrals for urgent and elective surgeries, she reported.
Wilson said she will return each year to provide care with the help of sponsors like Broadmoor Presbyterian Church.
Von Rayburn catered the luncheon. The Rev. Barrett Ingram said the invocation and Pat Robertson provided the decorations. Co-chairmen were Annabelle Armstrong and Marian Forbes. Assisting were Virginia Holloway and Ellen Snyder. Out-of-town guest was Diane Smith, of Washington Parish.
St. Patrick Altar Society installs officers
The St. Patrick Catholic Church Altar Society installed new officers on Sept. 22. The Rev. Michael Miceli led the installation.
Officers are Eddie Dimaio, president; Sarah Munn, treasurer; Betty McDaniel and Katherine Higgins, co-vice presidents; Arlene Carroll, recording secretary; and Priscilla Oliver, corresponding secretary.
Compiled by Advocate staff writer George Morris. The “Community” column runs every Tuesday and Friday in The Advocate. Items should be submitted to “Community,” Advocate eatplaylive section, P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge, LA 70821, or emailed to people@theadvocate.com. Events should be submitted in a timely fashion. By submitting photos to The Advocate, you agree that they can be published in any of The Advocate’s print or digital publications.