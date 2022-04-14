The Northlake Community Band will perform its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in Pottle Auditorium on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus in Hammond.
Conducted by B J Perez, the concert will feature works by Sousa, Standridge, Gershwin and McBeth, to name just a few. Admission is free.
This is the first performance of the Northlake Community Band since the fall of 2019 and is dedicated to the memories of the members who have passed since then. Those members include baritone saxophonist John Bourliea, trumpeter Meredith Berry and Associate Conductor/trombonist Claudea Landry.
The Northlake Community Band consists of musicians from high school students through retired professionals and is always welcoming new members.
For more information, contact the Southeastern’s Community Music School, call (985) 549-5502 or email cms@southeastern.edu.