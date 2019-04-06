Each spring, usually around April, an event known as a “bird fallout” occurs on Grand Isle.
This amazing phenomena is part of birds’ migratory pattern from South America. Flying northward across the Gulf of Mexico, some birds fly for as long as 12 to 18 hours without stopping, and literally “fallout” from sheer exhaustion when they arrive on Grand Isle.
People travel far and wide to Grand Isle to witness this event. Birders, binoculars in hand, are giddy with excitement as they await the arrival of songbirds, tropical and exotic birds. Grand Isle even hosts a Migratory Bird Celebration (this year it's April 12-14) to welcome the small, weary, feathered international travelers to its coast.
One year, my daughter-in-law, a science writer and amateur photographer, asked me if I would travel with her to witness the fallout. She told stories of the arrival of hundreds, maybe even thousands of exotic species that we might see on the coast, including my very favorite hummingbirds. I agreed to go, and we left with much anticipation and excitement!
We had a wonderful day in Grand Isle. We walked along the beach, enjoyed a great lunch and saw beautiful Indian Paint Brush flowers in full bloom.
Many pictures were taken that day and though we looked high and low, we didn’t see a single, solitary bird.
On the way back home to False River, despite having a paper map, the Jeep’s navigation system and both her phone and mine GPS in hand, we somehow got turned around and returned from Grand Isle through New Iberia and Lafayette, then found our way to Highway 190, then on to La. 1. What an adventure!
Exhausted, like the birds we had hoped to see, imagine our delight when we turned onto La. 1 to see more exotic birds than we had seen all day. There were magnificent and graceful white egrets, blue herons and wild ducks. We enjoyed a special treat of being able to see a Roseate Spoonbill, which are pink because they eat things like shrimp and crawfish. They were everywhere, and all were so incredibly beautiful, many of them taking care of their gangly babies. We stopped the Jeep and took amazing pictures.
We certainly hope to return to Grand Isle one day to witness the fallout, but the moral of this story is that you really don’t have to go very far from home at beautiful False River to see the beauty of exotic birds in their very own sanctuary.
— Miller lives in Oscar