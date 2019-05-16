FRIDAY
RACE IN CONVERSATION: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Brew Ha-Ha, 711 Jefferson Highway. Facilitators Jasmine Pogue and William Assaf will lead a discussion "What Denial of Climate Change and of Racism Have in Common." Free; RSVP requested at dialogueonracelouisiana.org.
VETERANS CHARITY BALL: 6:30 p.m. to midnight, L'Auberge Casino and Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave. Charity ball hosted by the Women Armed Forces Action Committee. $55-$65. wafacvets.com.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
GREETINGS, FROM QUEER MOUNTAIN STORYTELLING SHOW: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cedarcrest Bar, 10467 Airline Highway. An LGBTQ storytelling showcase featuring Genevieve Rheams, Alida Glass, Audrey Portier and more. Co-hosted by Amanda G. and Amber Lynn Kimble. Free. facebook.com/nolagreetingsfromqueermountain.
SALSA PARTY — BR LATIN NIGHTS: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Featuring DJ Davila spinning salsa, bachata and merengue. $10 at varsitytheatre.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"33 VARIATIONS": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A production about passion, parenthood and the moments of beauty that can transform a life. Rated R. $19-$25 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
THE COLOR RUN BATON ROUGE: 7 a.m., State Capital Grounds, 700 N. Fourth St. Colorful 5K run/walk through downtown Baton Rouge followed by a mini-festival. Check-in is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday. Start chute opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $29.99-$34.99. thecolorrun.com.
OGDEN PARK GARAGE SALE: 7 a.m. to noon, Ogden Park, Mid City Baton Rouge. Neighborhood-wide community garage sale. facebook.com/opprowl.
CAPITAL HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD GARAGE SALE: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capital Heights, Mid City Baton Rouge. Neighborhood wide community garage sale. facebook.com/capital.heights.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
STORYWALK IN THE GARDEN: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Burden Museums & Garden, 4560 Essen Lane. Stroll through the gardens and read the pages of a children's book posted along the path. Free. lsuagcenter.com/botanicgardens.
AUDUBON DAY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hill Memorial Library, LSU Campus. Featuring viewings of John James Audubon's "Birds of America" folios, live birds from LSU's Resident Raptor program, library exhibitions and kids coloring table. Free, but reservations to view the folio are required. lib.lsu.edu/special/audubon.
BARKS N BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Londoner, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Mini festival featuring dog and cat adoptions, brunch specials, arts and crafts vendors, live music, face painting, henna tattoos and tarot card readings. facebook.com/londonerbr.
CONTRA DANCE: 4:30 p.m. to 7 pm, St. Alban’s Chapel, 5261 Highland Road. Live music by Point Counterpoint. No partner or experience required. Beginners welcome, with an introduction for new people at 4:15 p.m. $6 adults; $5 students; free for ages under 18. Call (225) 803-9194 for more information.
MUSIC AND MUDBUGS: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. Crawfish boil, craft beer tasting, live music, silent auction, fire service exhibits, games and more. Proceeds raised benefit the museum. $35 at eventbrite.com.
MR, MS & MZ CAPITAL CITY PRIDE: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., George's Place, 860 St. Louis St. Baton Rouge Pride's annual pageant celebrating individualism, creativity and eccentricity in the Capital City LGBTQ community. Registration to compete is open until 9:30 p.m. day of the pageant; $30 entry fee. Free to attend. batonrougepride.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption.
SUNDAY
CANGELOSI DANCE RECITAL 2019 — "DISNEY SPECTACULAR": Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring Cangelosi Dance students, ages 3-17, performing ballet, jazz, tap and contemporary. $23-$33 at manshiptheatre.org.
ART UNLEASHED: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., City-Brooks Community Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Live music, art food, beer, dog adoptions and crafts for all ages and all dogs. Free. brec.org/artunleashed.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Artists Judi Betts, James Burke, Hye Yeon Nam, and Steve Schmidt will talk about their work and share the stories and inspirations that led to their creations. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
YARD ART — LOCAL ART SHOWCASE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. Art show featuring Baton Rouge talent and vendors selling their works, live music, drink specials and food. facebook.com/brickyardsouth.
"GOT" SUNDAY FUNDAY: 6 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Last episode review at 6:45 p.m. New episode starts at 8 p.m. Enter to win show-themed prizes. No cover.
MONDAY
BEGINNER MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m., Community Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Classes start Monday 6 p.m. and follow every Monday ending June 17. 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. is Slow Jam for beginners and advanced beginners. For information, call Maylee Samuels at (225) 205-7407. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
CANGELOSI DANCE PROJECT — "ON THE MOVE": 6:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring dancers ages 5-18 presenting works in classical ballet, jazz, tap and contemporary. $25-$35 at manshiptheatre.org.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
NO SHOW COMEDY 3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy at The Guru, 1857 Government St. Celebrating three years of NO SHOW Comedy with Mike Honore, Kenny Nguyen, Michael Hall and other team friends. Hosted by O'mar Finely. BYOB. $10. facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.
TUESDAY
SPANISH TOWN MARKET OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Spanish Town Market, 701 Spanish Town Road. Open mic, and the market kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hosted by Cody Riker. Free. facebook.com/codyrikerbr.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
HAVANA, OOH-KNOCK-KNOCK: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. 1950s Havana, Cuba-themed event for ages 21 and older featuring tropical drinks, music and a chance to have fun in the museum without any kids around. Part of the museum's "KNOCKturnal Nights" adult series. $25 individuals; $35 couples; and $125 VIP. facebook.com/knockknockchildrensmuseum.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farmers Market with meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
"YOU AREN'T ALONE" PROJECT ARTIST MEETUP: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brew Ha-Ha, 711 Jefferson Highway. Open call for participating and interested artists for the "You Aren't Alone" project, a live art event incorporating stories from people that are living with or supporting someone living with depression and anxiety. facebook.com/youarentaloneart.
BATON ROUGE SOUL FOOD FESTIVAL PRE-PARTY: 8 p.m. to midnight, Hollywood Casino, 1717 River Road. Kick-off for the 2019 Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival, with food, dancing and music by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor. $25. brsoulfoodfest.com.
STARTING THURSDAY
CYT BATON ROUGE PRESENTS "JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH": 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Shaver Theatre. Roald Dahl's tale of a boy, his insect friends and their amazing journey across the ocean on a giant piece of fruit. $19 adults; $16 ages 12 and under; $22 at the door. cytbatonrouge.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork from Judi Betts, James Burke, Hye Yeon Nam and Steve Schmidt, through May 30. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through Wednesday. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad," through May 25. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
