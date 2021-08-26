Whether it's at home or in school, your young children have been cooped up inside for too long. But it’s so hot that being outdoors loses its charm unless there’s some way to cool down.
Like a splash pad.
These fun fountains are just about a guaranteed way for the little ones to have fun. And, while Baton Rouge has fee-based water parks like Blue Bayou and BREC’s Liberty Lagoon if you want to make a day of it, alternatives are available if your schedule or budget is tight.
BREC parks
The parish recreation department has free splash pads at several parks:
- City-Brooks Community Park, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge
- Forest Community Park, Millerville Road at South Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge
- Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road, Baton Rouge
- North Sherwood Forest Community Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, Baton Rouge
- Jackson Community Park, 12260 Sullivan Road, Central
- Greenwood Community Park, La. 19 at New Rafe Meyer Road, just south of Baker
- Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary
BREC parks are open sunrise to sunset.
Repentance Park/Town Square fountains
Although they’re meant to be visually appealing, these fountains in front of the Shaw Center for the Arts and in the North Boulevard Town Square across from the River Center Branch Library just invite children to come in and splash around.
East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library
The fountain in front of the library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., allows visitors to walk in and cool off. When they’ve had enough of that, they can check out some books.
Library hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
West Baton Rouge
The parish's Parks & Recreation operates four motion-activated splash pads:
- Port Allen Community Center, 749 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly
- Joe Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road, Addis
- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen
For more information, visit https://www.wbrparish.org/156/Parks-Recreation
Jambalaya Park Pool, Gonzales
The spray pad at this city-owned recreation center, 1015 E. Cornerview St., is free. (There is a $6 fee to use the pool.)
Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday.
Oak Grove Community Center & Playground
The Ascension Parish Government facility, 37433 La. 42, Prairieville, offers a small water park.
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday; closed on weekends.