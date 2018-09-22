Voter registration
WHAT: National Voter Registration Day
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25
WHERE: Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St.
Community Sew Day
WHAT: "Sew Kids" Community Sew Day
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29
WHERE: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd.
INFO/RESERVATIONS: To reserve a sewing spot and learn more, contact Gaye Smith at (225) 936-2288 or email brlotrfan@yahoo.com
DETAILS: The Giving Quilt is conducting the Sew Day to replenish the comfort quilts Baton Rouge Quilts for Kids provides to youngsters in local hospitals and under long-term doctor's care. Lunch, door prizes and a quilt kit will be provided. Participants should bring a sewing machine, extension cord and basic sewing supplies. You can also help out by volunteering to iron (irons and ironing boards will be provided) or help with pinning. At noon, a presentation of several Quilts of Valor will be made to area veterans.
LASM Gala
WHAT: The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's 33rd annual gala themed "In Motion"
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5
WHERE: LASM, 100 S. River Road
TICKETS/INFO: $150, $100 for museum members, lasm.org/gala, (225) 344-5272, ext. 125
DETAILS: The gala, which coincides with the museum's exhibition, "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," includes art, live music, a silent auction, a grand raffle and food by some of the city's best restaurants.
SU Lab School gala
WHAT: Southern University Laboratory School's Generations of Excellence Fundraising Gala
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6
WHERE: Donald C. Wade House, SU campus, 155 Leon Netterville Drive
TICKETS/INFO: $50, $75 at the door. powerofgala.eventbrite.com or at the SU Lab School
DETAILS: The event includes an awards ceremony, dinner, live auction and entertainment. The "superheroes" of the Lab School community will be recognized. All proceeds go toward scholarships and financial aid.