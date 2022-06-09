I bridged the days between winter and spring this year reading “A Still Life,” Josie George’s memoir about her life in England’s West Midlands, where she’s physically confined for much of the time by chronic illness. That sounds sad, but George’s book is really a celebration of the attention she’s able to spend on small, good things because she’s forced to be still. Along with carefully watching birds, plants and people, George reads a lot.
“I had forgotten the mad trust involved in giving yourself over to reading ... I had forgotten how much it is like true love,” she writes. “This is why readers are dangerous and extraordinary people to know ... This is why, if you don’t feel very brave, you should read more books.”
That’s a lovely passage — and striking because, like all good writing, it’s shaken me awake to some new way of seeing a familiar subject.
Until I encountered that passage in “A Still Life,” I hadn’t really thought about reading as a brave thing. But by happy coincidence, the idea came to mind again recently when I interviewed Azar Nafisi, who’s written a new book called “Read Dangerously.” It’s about Nafisi’s experience as an émigré from Iran, where reading Western literature could mean a death sentence.
Nafisi, who now lives in the United States, thinks imagination is a key part of a free society, essential to seeing someone else’s point of view and dreaming up solutions to big problems. She sees reading as an obvious way to keep imagination alive.
That’s a powerful argument for reading as a civic benefit — especially good medicine for what ails us in Louisiana, a magical place that nevertheless has many challenges.
Even so, I’ll have to confess that I don’t read each summer to improve the world. Like most readers during the vacation season, I’m just looking for a few sentences to lighten my mood and refresh my sense of possibility. By that standard, “A Still Life” is a great summer read. I’d also recommend “Little Pieces of Hope,” Todd Doughty’s book-length list, made during the recent lockdowns, of life’s little things that give him joy. Among his nominations is summer itself, when “potato salad becomes an essential food group.”
Another favorite I’ve been savoring on the patio this season is “Chasing History,” Carl Bernstein’s memoir of his 1960s youth as a cub reporter for Washington’s Evening Star. The book resonated with me because of my own newspaper days, but I think anyone would enjoy Bernstein’s reflection on what good mentors can do in steering any career.
Pamela Paul’s “100 Things We’ve Lost to the Internet” is on my summer reading list, too. In witty, bite-sized essays, she mentions boredom and civility among other casualties of online culture.
Luckily, books themselves are still far from extinct — at least one piece of good news as another summer reading season begins.
