I have a new malady for the chiropractors. I call it DBS or Dinosaur Butt Syndrome.

It started like this: Maw Maw and Paw Paw (that would be me) agreed to keep the two oldest grandchildren on a Friday night so daughter and son-in-law could attend a corporate gathering.

The arrangements were that I would sleep with the grandson in the guest bedroom while Maw Maw would sleep with the granddaughter in our room.

Note: Grandson does not sleep vertical. He sleeps horizontal, right angle, left angle and feet in your face. Winnie the Pooh, the stuffed bear, always has a prominent spot in each of these positions.

I can deal with Pooh, even with the two metal cars (one for each hand), as they were confiscated soon after he fell asleep.

However, about 2:30 a.m., I felt a sharp sense of pain on my left backside. I changed positions and the same pain persisted. Upon a hand sweep of the bed, I discovered a toy plastic stegosaurus, the one with raised triangular spikes from the head to the tip of the tail.

A few minutes of rolling and tossing later, I felt that something was watching me. Peeking out from under my grandson's pillow was T. rex, his favorite dinosaur. I placed both dinosaurs next to the cars on the headboard and tried to finish my “rest."

So I am asking the chiropractors to research this malady and recommend treatment and therapy.

By the way, grandson, cars, Pooh and stegosaurus had a good sleep. T. rex stood guard all night.

— Watson lives in Walker

