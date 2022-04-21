The LSU Libraries, 95 Fieldhouse Drive, will host Audubon Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the McIlhenny Room of Hill Memorial Library on campus.
This is the one day a year when the double elephant folio edition of John James Audubon’s "Birds of America (London, 1827-1838)" is available for viewing.
"Birds of America" records the rich bird and plant life Audubon saw and drew first-hand when he lived in Louisiana in the 1820s. The edition is known as the 'elephant' folio because of its large size, with each of its 435 pages measuring 39 by 27 inches.
The viewing is free and open to the public, but registration is required due to the event’s popularity. Each one-hour viewing of "Birds of America" is limited to 35 attendees. Signups are open at https://lib.lsu.edu/special/audubon for the following times:
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 11 a.m. to noon
- Noon to 1 p.m.
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
During each hour, the four volumes of "Birds of America" will be paged through simultaneously. Volumes 1-3 contain 100 plates each; Volume 4 contains 135 plates.
Additional reference materials and other bird-related books from the library’s collections also will be on display. Visitors are allowed to take photographs without flash.
There also will be an exhibit of the McIlhenny Natural History Book Collection, representatives from the LSU Museum of Natural Science answering questions and giving a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum's bird collection, and several LSU vet school students handling live birds from the Resident Raptors program. BREC also plans to have an informational table.
Food and drink are not permitted in the McIlhenny Room.