Get out and celebrate your state today.
National Day Calendar has designated Nov. 9 as National Louisiana Day.
In 2017, National Day Calendar began celebrating each state in the order they entered the union, starting with the week of Independence Day and ending with Hawaii. The calendar highlights a small part of each states’ history, foods and the people who make up the state.
Many states have their own state celebrations, and National Day Calendar’s observances in no way replace them. But why not add to these celebrations?
So, on Nov. 9, National Louisiana Day recognizes Louisiana as the state that gifted the nation with such treasures as Jazz, Creole and American Mardi Gras.
"Throughout the history of the state, the blending of race and culture have resulted in the Delta’s own unique flair that brings visitors from around the world seeking to taste their food, hear their music and see their style," the National Day Calendar stated on its website, nationaldaycalendar.com. "When French explorers first arrived, several diverse tribes populated the area. Many of their population were decimated by disease and war. Natchez, Choctaw or Chitimacha descendants still survive today."
In 1803, Louisiana became territory when the United States completed negotiations with France for the 828,000-mile Louisiana Purchase. The first of 15 states to be carved out of the region, Louisiana entered the United States in 1812.
"Within its mysterious gulf, Louisiana holds the secrets of pirates, conflicts of slavery and the paths of progress. The bayou teems with life and stories untold," the statement continues. "Louisiana epitomizes the phrase 'melting pot' probably more than any other state. Throughout the history of the state, Native American, French, Spanish, German, African, Irish and Caribean cultures have blended in a variety of ways creating a diverse and distinct culture in the bayou. From the food to the language, the music and history, Cajun (French Canadian or Acadian), Creole (European, African, Caribbean or Spanish mixed ancestry) and even the landscape impact the enchantment that is Louisiana."
So, what are some ways to celebrate this special day? National Day Calendar has a few suggestions.
"On November 9, join National Day Calendar as we celebrate Louisiana’s treasures and mysteries. Uncover hidden the hidden gulf coast and find all the adventures Louisiana has to offer," National Day Calendar states. "Use #NationalLouisianaDay to share on social media."
Here are some of National Day Calendar's suggested treasures to discover:
Parks
For a complete list of Louisiana State and National Parks & Historic Sites visit crt.state.la.us and nps.gov. Check out a few of the featured sites around the state below.
- Cane River Creole National Historical Park – Natchez
- Jean Lafitte National Park – New Orleans
- New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park – New Orleans
- Chicot State Park – Ville Platte
- Lake Bistineau State Park – Doyline
- Palmetto Island State Park – Abbeville
- Poverty Point Reservoir State Park – Delhi
- Audubon State Historic Site – St. Francisville
- Fort St. Jean Baptiste State Historic Site – Natchitoches
- Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site – St. Martinville
- Winter Quarters State Historic Site – Newellton
Museums
- Louisiana Art & Science Museum – Baton Rouge
- The National World War II Museum – New Orleans
- The New Orleans Jazz Museum – New Orleans
- Delta Music Museum – Ferriday
- Louisiana's Old State Capitol – Baton Rouge
- LSU Rural Life Museum – East Baton Rouge Parish
- Southern Food and Beverage Museum – New Orleans
- River Road African American Museum – Donaldsonville
- Nottoway Plantation House – White Castle
- Mardi Gras Museum – New Orleans
- Ogden Museum of Southern Art – New Orleans
- Jungle Gardens – Avery Island
Louisiana personalities
- Alice Heine - Princess - (February 10, 1858 - December 22, 1925) Born to Michel Heine and Amelie Miltenberger, Alice Heine would be the first American crowned a princess of Monaco by marrying a prince. In 1889, after the death of her first husband, Duke and Marquis Armand Chapelle, Alice Heine married Prince Albert of Monaco.
- Sarah Breedlove - Entrepreneur - (December 23, 1867 - May 25, 1919) Addressing her own hair loss, Alice Breedlove created her own line of haircare products under the name of Madam C.J. Walker. She became one of the first women self-made millionaires in the United States.
- Edith Loeber Ballard - Physician - (August 8, 1875 - December 23, 1948) A graduate of Cornell University, Dr. Edith Loeber-Ballard interned at several New York hospitals and practiced at New England Hospital for Women and Children. After returning to Louisiana, she advocated for women and children.
- Buddy Bolden - Musician - (September 6, 1877 - November 4, 1931) Considered one of the founding fathers of Jazz, Buddy Bolden earned the nickname “King Bolden.” The cornet player meshed the sounds of ragtime and blues with the Buddy Bolden Band to bring a new dance sound attracting followers to the new brand of music.
- Louis Armstrong - Musician - (August 4, 1901 - July 6, 1971) Noted trumpeter and influential jazz artist, Louis Armstrong’s skillful ability and dramatic style made him a prominent entertainer.
- Truman Capote - Author - (September 30, 1924 - August 25, 1984) The author of more than a dozen novels and short fiction, Truman Capote engaged both social elites and Hollywood with his writing. His works included "Breakfast at Tiffany’s," "The Grass Harp" and "In Cold Blood."
- Ella Brennan - Restaurateur - (November 27, 1925 - May 31, 2018) James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Ella Brennan, built a reputation for Creole and French cuisine. From a young age, she helped her brother in the restaurant business. Over the years she mentored many chefs including Paul Prudhomme.
- Fats Domino - Musician & Singer/Songwriter - (February 26, 1928 - October 24, 2017) Fats Domino hit the rock ‘n roll and rhythm and blues charts with his piano playing with hits like “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Blueberry Hill”.
- Jerry Lee Lewis - Singer/Songwriter - (September 29, 1935 - Oct. 28, 2022) Piano player, Jerry Lee Lewis, entertained audiences with flamboyant style and chart crossing hits like “Great Balls of Fire and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”
- Paul Prudhomme - Chef - (July 13, 1940 - October 8, 2015) Paul Prudhomme brought Cajun flair to the French Quarter of New Orleans. He came to the world’s stage with his cookbooks, travel and television appearances.
- Richard Simmons - Businessman/Comedian - (July 12, 1948 - ) Fitness instructor and comedian, Richard Simmons developed a line of high energy aerobic videos such as Sweatin’ to the Oldies and Boogie Down the Pounds.
For more information, visit nationaldaycalendar.com/national-louisiana-day-november-9.