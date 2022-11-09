Salute to Veterans
A giant gathering honoring all who served takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Iberville Veterans Memorial, 23640 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine. Musical, drill team and color guard performances, and speech by Gov. John Bel Edwards. playiberville.com/event/salute-to-veterans/
Channeling Aretha
"R.E.S.P.E.C.T.," a musical tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin, starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre. A live band and vocalists will take the audience on a trip down memory lane with all her classics. $45 and up. ticketmaster.com.
Merry Market
Two full days of holiday shopping are in store at this new event at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More than 200 booths, along with children's events and a VIP shopping option. General admission is $10. www.MerryMarket.Shop.