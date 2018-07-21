Sixteen young women will be introduced Sunday at a brunch hosted by the past presidents of Le Cercle de Bacchus at the Baton Rouge Country Club. The debutantes will be presented at the bachelor organization’s 61st Presentation Ball on Jan. 26 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The debutantes are Emma Antilley, daughter of Jessica and Brian Antilley; Madelyn Bahlinger, daughter of Donna and Charles Bahlinger; Claudia Bradford, daughter of Anne Marie and Bryant Bradford III; Avery Davis, daughter of Renée and John McCarthy and Christopher Davis; Ellie Enright, daughter of Erin and Jim Stratton and Thomas and Virginia Enright; Abigail Green, daughter of Robin and Michael Green; Nina Jalenak, daughter of Maia and Jay M. Jalenak Jr.; Grace Ann "Annie" Kramer, daughter of deCarla and Edward Kramer; Claire Elise Landreneau, daughter of Amy Landreneau and the late Fraser Landreneau; Jamie Lato, daughter of Jo and George Lato; Elizabeth Miller, daughter of Marcie and Don Miller; Constantine “Coco” Elena Rodriguez, daughter of Theresa and Ricardo Rodriguez; Gabrielle Rotolo, daughter of Stacy and Robert Rotolo; Anna Stolzenthaler, daughter of Jennifer Crockett Labouisse and Stanford and Anna Stolzenthaler; Landry Nicole West, daughter of Lisa and Travis West; and Grace Catherine Wester, daughter of Nicole and Kenneth Wester.
Antilley is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends LSU Honors College, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, the Biological Engineering Student Organization and Phi Sigma Theta honor society. She is the granddaughter of Patricia and Gerald Vaught and Melba Antilley and the late Aubrie Antilley.
Bahlinger is a graduate of St. Michael the Archangel High School and attends LSU, where she is a member of the National Barrel Horse Association and the Louisiana Rodeo Association. She is the granddaughter of the late Gail Stine, the late Wayne Hagler and the late Vera and Charles Bahlinger Sr.
Bradford is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority, National Society of Collegiate Scholars and Alpha Lambda Delta honor society. She is the granddaughter of Dorthy Stockstill and the late Robert Stockstill Sr. and Marie Ann Bradford and the late Bryant Bradford Jr.
Davis is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority, National Society of Collegiate Scholars and French Club. She is the granddaughter of Nancy Wilkinson and the late Robert Wilkinson and John Davis and the late Margot Davis.
Enright is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends LSU after transferring from the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. She is the granddaughter of Virginia and William Bernard, Barbara Haigh and Thomas Enright.
Green is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is the granddaughter of Eileen and Thomas Kleinpeter and Bonnie and Jimm Green.
Jalenak is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends LSU, where she is a member of Chi Omega sorority. She is the granddaughter of Thora and Charles Free and the late Frances and Jay Jalenak.
Kramer is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She is the granddaughter of Pearl and Fred Belcher Jr., Susan Kramer and Bren Kramer and Judy and Lewis "Skip" Smart.
Landreneau is a graduate of The Dunham School and attends the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, where she is a member of the Reeling Society, the Catholic Society and St. George Church. She is the granddaughter of Kay and Larry Culpepper and Colleen Landreneau and the late Rodney Landreneau.
Lato is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She is the granddaughter of Ellie Foret, Jim Jeansonne and Margaret and Louis Lato.
Miller is a graduate of The Dunham School and attends Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, where she is pursuing interior design. She is the granddaughter of Eugenia and Don Miller and the late Bettie and Joseph Calandro.
Rodriguez is a graduate of The Dunham School and attends the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, where she is a member of Girls State and the Paquerilla West Hall Council. She is the granddaughter of Elaine Bond and the late Walter Bond Jr. and Marina and Raoul Rodriguez.
Rotolo is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, LSU Collegiate Club and the Society for Collegiate Leadership & Achievement. She is the granddaughter of Jean and Lester Hebert and Beverly and Charles Rotolo.
Stolzenthaler is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and Gamma Beta Phi honor society. She is the granddaughter of Rebecca and David Crockett, Elizabeth and Peter Wincup and Renée and Standford Stolzenthaler.
West is a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and attends LSU, where she is a member of Alpha Phi sorority and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She is the granddaughter of Sue Erikson and the late Loyd Erikson, the late John Norman and Margaret and George West.
Wester is a graduate of Episcopal High School and attends Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she is a member of the National Chemical Society and an Our Lady of the Lake research volunteer. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Frank and Susan Breaux and William Wester and the late Elizabeth Wester.
Le Cercle de Bacchus officers are Brennan Baldridge, president; Adam Deville, vice president; Jay Lastrapes, treasurer; Andrew Gayle, secretary; Marvin McGraw, sergeant-at-arms, and Jonathan Donaldson, ball chairman.