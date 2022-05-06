- Tickets are on sale for international recording artist soprano Renée Fleming's recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 300 St. Louis St. This will be Fleming's third appearance in Baton Rouge. Her recital will follow the presentation of the next installment in her "Music and the Mind" series on Tuesday at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. For recital tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or pbrf.org/matm.
- Michelle Schulte has been named the new senior curator and director of programming at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Schulte has worked as gallery director and chief curator for the Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts at Pensacola State College in Pensacola, Florida; gallery director and adjunct faculty at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland; and curator of education at the Morris Museum of Art in Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
- There's still time to see the installation, "No Body Wants to Be Here" at Yes We Cannibal! arts collective, 1600 Government St. Sunday is the final day for this show, featuring work by Broadmoor High School students. Gallery hours are noon to 3 p.m. or by appointment. A site specific installation by Erin Woodbrey will open Monday. This exhibit runs through June 12. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Sunday or by appointment. There also will be a reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Admission is free. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- Season subscriptions are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's 77th season. Productions in the lineup are "The Wizard of Oz," "Doubt: A Parable," "The Rocky Horror Show," "The Addams Family," "Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol," "The Boys in the Band," "Rock of Ages," "Murder on the Orient Express," "Little Women" and "Legally Blonde." For more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- NEA Jazz Master and Chief of Congo Square Afro-New Orleans Cultural Group Donald Harrison Jr. is this year’s recipient of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s prestigious Alvin Batiste Hall of Distinction Award, which will be presented to him before his performance on Wednesday, May 18, in the final installment of the River City Jazz Masters concert season at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The 61-year-old jazz saxophonist and New Orleans native has made Billboard magazine’s Top 10 several times. For more information, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- Louisiana travelers can view art in the unlikeliest of places: the airport. The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport exhibition BRG@BTR, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Gallery, is featuring works by LSU faculty and alumni. The exhibition includes pieces by LSU art professors Kelli Scott Kelley, Leslie Koptcho and Jacqueline Parker, along with LSU art alumni John Alleyne, Jamie Baldridge, Danielle Burns, Mary Ann Caffery, Rob Carpenter, Samuel J. Corso, Mary Lee Eggart, Leslie Elliottsmith, Michael Howes, Kathryn Hunter, Ross Jahnke, Brad Jensen, Brian Kelly, Phyllis Lear, Matt Morris and Isoko Onodera. For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org.
- The Clifton Chenier Centennial Committee in Opelousas is calling for artists to submit applications related to a public art sculpture commemorating the 100th anniversary of zydeco trailblazer Clifton Chenier. Chenier, a multiple-Grammy honoree, was born June 25, 1925, near Opelousas and 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of his birth. For more information on art submissions, visit cajuntravel.com/media/the-clifton-chenier-centennial-celebration-project.
- The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, 710 St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing "Picture a Portrait," featuring students' exploration of what a portrait can look like and mean. These works reflect the standards of excellence among the faculty and students working within the Lafayette Parish school system's Talented Visual Arts program. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and crafts scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
