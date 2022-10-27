FRIDAY
LIVE AFTER FIVE: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. With Amanda Shaw & the Cute Guys. Free. downtownbatonrouge.org.
ELIZABETH SPENCER WINE DINNER: 7 p.m., Matherne's Market, 440 3rd St. $75. Email bill@mathernes.com.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
NORTH BATON ROUGE URBAN FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5068 Airline Highway. With local farmers and small businesses as vendors, the new market's mission is to revitalize North Baton Rouge by encouraging entrepreneurship and giving residents a place to shop within their immediate community.
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com.
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
VANGUARD: HOW BLACK WOMEN BROKE BARRIERS, WON THE VOTE, AND INSISTED ON EQUALITY FOR ALL: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Old State Capitol Book Club discussion led by scholar Cheylon Woods. Free.
"MEOWING AT THE MOON": 6 p.m., Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave. The 22nd annual Cat Tales and Cocktails fundraiser for the Cat Haven rescue group. Costume contest, wine pull, auction, music. cathaven.org/events
SUNDAY
LIGHT THE NIGHT: 5:30 p.m., Galvez Plaza, downtown. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's fundraiser honors those touched by blood cancers. Proceeds go to lifesaving research, advocacy and support for patients and their families. lightthenight.org
DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT: 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for Performing Arts, 386 St. Louis St. Actresses who portrayed princess roles on Broadway will perform beloved Disney songs. Tickets start at $30. ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org.
SYMPHONY OF FLAVORS WINE TASTING: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar at Studio Park, 1670 Lobdell Ave. Fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. Also, light hors d'oeuvres. General admission, $75; VIP tickets, $100. brso.org.
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate.
DURAN DURAN: A HOLLYWOOD HIGH: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., The English new wave band's new feature-length docu-concert film. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.