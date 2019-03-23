Shoe drive fundraiser
WHAT: La Capitale Chapter of American Business Women’s Association's shoe drive fundraiser
WHEN: Now until May 15
WHERE: Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 10300 Perkins Road
DETAILS: All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network, which works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries. La Capitale will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. The organization will use the money to provide scholarships and educational opportunities for women in the greater Baton Rouge area.
Emerge Center’s celebration
WHAT: The Emerge Center's five-year anniversary celebration
WHEN: 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 3
WHERE: The Emerge Center, 7784 Innovation Park Drive
DETAILS: Current and former Emerge clients and their parents, community supporters, board members and staff are invited to participate in a balloon release to mark the milestone.
Clay tourney
WHAT: Clays for a Cause, Neighbors Capital Area Foundation's sixth annual charity sporting clay tournament
WHEN: Friday, April 5
WHERE: Bridgeview Gun Club, 1365 Northwest Drive, Port Allen
REGISTRATION/INFO: $150. neighborsfcu.org/clays-for-a-cause-2019/
DETAILS: Proceeds benefit the Neighbors Way Tuition Assistance Award Fund, through which scholarships will be granted to one graduating senior at each high school participating in the Neighbors Federal Credit Union Mascot Checking Program.