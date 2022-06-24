Schools encourage students to read books in the summer to keep brains engaged. Experts say that reading at any age fosters social-emotional development and reinforces lifelong learning.
So, have you made your summer reading plans? If you haven't, and you're open to suggestions, we asked a variety of Baton Rouge people what they're reading and why. Here's what they told us.
Kim Mulkey
It seems appropriate that the LSU women's basketball coach, who returned to her home state with much fanfare and responded by returning the program to national prominence, has "It Happened in Louisiana," by Bonnye Stuart, as one of her two book choices. The other is "Going There," by Katie Couric. Both books were recommended by friends.
F. Carl Walton
Southern University's vice chancellor for student affairs is reading "How To Be An Antiracist," by Ibram X. Kendi. "There is a lot going on in our society around racism, diversity and inclusion," Walton said. "This book draws a distinction between racism and being antiracism, which is different from just not being racist."
Peter Sclafani
The well-known chef and restaurant owner is a fan of Jack Carr and will be reading Carr's news book, "In the Blood." You can also expect Sclafani to be watching the Amazon series on Carr's first book, "Terminal List," when it starts streaming on July 1.
William F. Tate IV
LSU's president is rereading a book written by a former colleague at Washington University in St. Louis: Michael Kinch’s “Between Hope and Fear: A History of Vaccines and Human Immunity.
The book, Tate said, "provides an insightful historical narrative describing the complexity of eradicating disease, while navigating the twists and turns of politics. The treatise highlights the importance of leadership as medical science evolves. It reads like a mystery novel. The book reminds us that progress in medicine was not limited to laboratories."
First lady Donna Edwards
In her free time, Louisiana's first lady Donna Edwards is taking it old-school when it comes to reading material this summer. She's reading "The Power of Positive Thinking," by Norman Vincent Peale, which was originally published in 1952. She said she didn't have a lot of time for reading but likes to focus on a can-do attitude in her daily life, and Peale's classic is always a good reminder.
Jim Engster
The host of public radio's "Talk Louisiana" and Louisiana Radio Network president, Engster's interest in state politics is well known, so his summer choice is no surprise: “The Party is Over,” edited by Christie L. Maloyed and Pearson Cross with contributions by Jeremy Alford. It's about how Louisiana's distinct political culture is becoming more aligned with national partisan polarization.
“An exceptional snapshot of Louisiana politics then and now,” said Engster, who also likes "Backrooms and Bayous — My Life in Louisiana Politics,” by Robert Mann.
Dawn V. Kight
It should come as no surprise that the dean of Southern University's Library Services has more than one book on her list. They include "The Personal Librarian," by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray: "a great summer read that conveys life’s difficulties for some families of color who believe self-authenticity is not a choice on the path to success"; "The Masterpiece," by Francine Rivers: "The book shares a storyline of romance, inspiration, and suspense"; "Leading and Bleeding," by Gerald Jermarr Williams, an autobiography of the eventual mayor of White Castle; and "The Sum of Us," by Heather McGhee: "It shares the author’s research on policymaking in the United States and its impact on the racial divide."
Evan Hendry
A civil engineering student at LSU by day, a member of the band Hotel Burgundy by night, Hendry is reading "The Storyteller," by Dave Grohl. It was a gift from his parents before the band's recent album release party.
Dr. Sanjay Juneja
Known as the "TikTok Doc" for his sometimes humorous, often educational videos, the Baton Rouge oncologist and hematologist is reading "Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?" by Dr. Julie Smith.
"I think we can all agree the past few years have been challenging, mentally and emotionally alike. Dr. Julie Smith does a great job of equipping you with broader-picture pieces of advice, as well as very salient concepts easily neglected on ensuring you both take care of and best maximize the essence of 'you.' It's with these thoughts that we become and maintain the best versions of ourselves, and thereby the best versions of ourselves in our dealings with others, as there is always room for more kindness in this crazy world."
Rodneyna Hart
The director of the Louisiana State Museum in Baton Rouge is reading "The Blues: The Authentic Narrative of My Music and Culture," by Chris Thomas King, part of a musical dynasty that included his father, the late Tabby Thomas.
"Sometimes you find a book; other times one finds you," Hart said. "This book is a bridge, one that is meant to elevate the conversation around the blues as the national treasure we share with the world. This is a compelling read that expands what you think you know about the American medium of the blues. Everyone should experience this book this summer."
Jenny Ballard
The managing artistic director of Theatre Baton Rouge says she wishes she had more time to read, and she recently reread “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens.
"The imagery, the setting, the characters, the story itself — just beautiful," she said. "I’m interested to see the film, mostly to see how well it captures the beauty of the novel. Even though the book is set in North Carolina, it was filmed in Louisiana. I thought of Louisiana often when reading the book, and I have to wonder if that’s one of the reasons I was so quickly drawn in. Try to read the book before you see the film!"