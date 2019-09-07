Flag retirement
WHAT: Ninth annual 9/11 Remembrance & U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 (bring flags to be retired by 6 p.m.)
WHERE: St. George Fire Department Headquarters, 14100 Airline Highway
DETAILS: Boy Scout Troop 888 will conduct the ceremony, which will mark the 9/11 attacks and soldiers lost in any battle, war or acts of aggression against the U.S. in a solemn and patriotic ceremony. Over 100 American flags no longer fit for display will be retired from service. Troop 888 Assistant Scoutmaster Jason Foreman, a former E4 specialist and multiple launch rocket system crew member in the Army, will speak. The event is free and open to the public.
LASM fundraiser
WHAT: CHROMA: Color Your Senses," the Louisiana Art and Science Museum's annual fundraising gala
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20
WHERE: LASM, 100 River Road South
TICKETS/INFO: $50-$150, lasm.org/gala, (225) 344-5272 ext. 151
DETAILS: The evening includes food and drink, music and dancing, silent auction, fine art and a grand raffle of a white gold, sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings set from Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry.
Breast cancer fundraiser
WHAT: BUST Breast Cancer fundraiser
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. VIPink Party at 6 p.m.
WHERE: L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
TICKETS: womans.org/bbc or (225) 924-8720
DETAILS: The Woman's Foundation event includes a bra art fashion show, chefs' showcase, live and silent auctions, along with the raffle of a Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry shopping spree. Proceeds support Woman’s mammography coaches and breast services at the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion, a partnership of Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.
Celebrating women
WHAT: Tiara Luncheon, a Crowning Event Celebration of Women, with proceeds going to the Iris Domestic Violence Center
WHEN: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27
WHERE: Hilton Hotel, 201 Lafayette St.
TICKETS/INFO: Email tiaraluncheon@yahoo.com or call Sylvia Duke, (225) 252-6850
DETAILS: D-D Breaux, head coach of LSU gymnastics, will speak. Those attending are encouraged to wear purple and a tiara.
Cat Haven fundraiser
WHAT: "Go Wild," Cat Haven's 20th anniversary Cat Tails & Cocktails fundraiser
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave.
TICKETS/INFO: info@cathaven.org or (225) 636-2680; givergy.us/cathaven19/?controller=tickets
DETAILS: The event includes a live auction, music by Stormy the Band, fashion show, silent auction, food and drinks. Money raised goes to Cat Haven to care for cats and kittens.