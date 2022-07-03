Ready to celebrate the Fourth of July?
There’s plenty of events happening in the Baton Rouge area to help you celebrate the red, white and blue. But if you’re hoping to avoid the crowds this year, private fireworks are an option in some parishes. Be sure to check the local ordinances in your area before making plans.
Here’s a breakdown of where you can and can’t pop fireworks this Independence Day:
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Illegal everywhere, including the cities of Baker, Central and Zachary.
- West Baton Rouge Parish: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish and in the town of Addis; prohibited in Brusly and Port Allen.
- Ascension: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
- Livingston: Legal in the unincorporated areas of the parish; prohibited in Denham Springs and Walker.
It’s also important to consider weather conditions before popping fireworks. Forecasters say July 4th will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.