Letting go is never an option for Amanda Wingfield.
She dreams of a life beyond St. Louis, where good-looking gentlemen callers are spellbound by her southern charm. And she still sees the young southern belle from Blue Mountain, Mississippi, each time she looks in the mirror.
Never mind that she's the single mother of two grown children. She still has dreams of something better, maybe someone better -- maybe a gentleman caller who could be the answer to all their problems.
And it's no secret that the Wingfields are broken. Tennessee Williams made that clear when he introduced them in his autobiographical play, "The Glass Menagerie," in 1944.
Now Theatre Baton Rouge will tell his story when it opens Williams' drama Friday, March 4, on its Main Stage.
And though this play is one of the best known among Williams' 30-plus works, director George Judy wasn't interested in taking on the project.
At first.
"It just seemed dated," he said. "It was relevant when it premiered in 1944, but I didn't know how relevant it would be today. Yet once you get into it, there's this story of family, love and betrayal that's universal, powerful and immediate."
"The Glass Menagerie" is set in St. Louis, where faded southern belle Amanda Wingfield lives with her 20-something son, Tom, and his older sister, Laura.
Laura suffers from a debilitating shyness and finds peace only among her collection of glass animals. Tom, meanwhile, works in a shoe factory and plots his escape to a better life.
And Amanda? She desperately wants to find a match for Laura, a wish may come true when Tom brings home his coworker, Jim, for dinner.
Will this "gentleman caller" rescue Laura from herself? No spoilers here. Find out at Theatre Baton Rouge.
What is known is that Rose, the real-life sister on whom Williams based Laura, didn't fare so well. She was severely introverted and subjected to a botched lobotomy, which left her incapacitated.
"Tennessee Williams felt guilty about having left home," Judy said. "He regretted not trying to help Rose."
Though Laura doesn't suffer Rose's fate, C. Jaye Miller, who plays her in Theatre Baton Rouge's production, sees both as tragic figures.
"They didn't have a diagnosis for what was wrong with Rose back then, and they didn't have a word for what was wrong with Laura," she said.
And what could have been wrong? Well, today, both probably would fall somewhere on the autism spectrum.
"I think there's a lot more to Laura's disability than they realized," Miller said. "And playing Laura has been challenging, because she comes off as one-dimensional, as if she's a victim of her emotions and needs to be rescued. But when reading her part, I realized that there's a lot more on the page."
Still, Amanda's assertiveness doesn't make Laura's situation easier.
"Amanda is the quintessential southern belle, and she still lives in that dream world," said Peggy Sweeney McDonald, who plays the pushy mom. "She married a good-looking gentleman caller against her family's wishes, and he left her with two children. She lives in a city without a husband and without family, and she has to suffer the consequences. So she has to cling to something."
This production marks McDonald's Theatre Baton Rouge debut. Theater-goers and foodies will best know her for her food-themed, storytelling productions "Meanwhile ... Back at the Cafe du Monde," staged at local restaurants.
"I haven't staged Cafe du Monde since before the pandemic, and we hope to bring it back," McDonald said. "But I have been in a Tennessee Williams play. The first time was in 'Summer and Smoke,' at Le Petit Theatre in New Orleans, which was one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had."
Also making his Theatre Baton Rouge debut is Mike McDonough, who plays Tom. McDonough is a graduate student in the LSU School of Theatre's film program.
Since Tom is based on Williams, McDonough researched the playwright's personality in development of the character.
"But I still remained authentic to myself in the end," he said. "I watched videos of how others played him, and I wanted to make the character my own. He's an artist and a dreamer, and he wants to pursue what he loves."
It's an idea to which Tom clings.
"They all have their own worlds," said Judy, who also is a professor of acting and directing in the LSU School of Theatre. "You have Tom, who clings to his grief and his artistry; Amanda, who is trying to hold on to her family; and Laura, who has her menagerie. They're all broken, and they all live in these fragile worlds."
And the only one who Brandon Taylor Smith sees as grounded is Laura. Smith plays "gentleman caller" Jim.
"I see Jim as an allegory for the American dream and meritocracy," Smith said. "And I think he represents the fact that maybe the American dream isn't always what we think it is, and while Tom and Amanda have dreams for something they may never get, Laura knows what she has in her menagerie. She's the most grounded."
The story will play out on the backdrop of Brian Breen's an original soundtrack. Breen, at Judy's request, created "leitmotifs," or themes, for each character.
"I'll be playing most of them on my guitar while sitting on a fire escape on stage," he said.
And each tune will represent a fragile dream — dreams that can be shattered as easily as a collection of glass animals.
INFO BOX
The Glass Menagerie
WHEN: Friday through Sunday, March 4-6; and Thursday through Sunday, March 10-13. Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. All other shows start at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $25-$20 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.