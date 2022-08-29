At the end of every exercise, there's clapping.
It's a motivating message that they're all in this together at the semi-weekly low-impact aerobics class at North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
On Wednesdays and Fridays, the women (and a man or two sometimes), 55 and older, are proving that just because they're up in years, it doesn't mean they can't still move, stretch and shake it to tunes from the 1970s through the present.
Sporting BREC T-shirts, capri pants and sneakers, this group, numbering 16 on a recent Friday, hits the floor at 9:30 a.m. for a free hour of chair and standing exercises and dances, grabbing hula hoops, plastic balls, resistance bands, step platforms and small weights to enhance their workouts.
"All right, you guys, we're going to go ahead and getting started," instructor Pearline Stevens says, speaking loudly over the whirring of giant floor fans in the park's recreation center.
A little James Brown gets the class percolating.
Stevens, who turned 67 on Tuesday, chooses all the music.
"I can go to country. I can go to hip-hop. I can go to 'Tootsie Roll,' ” she says, laughing. "We do all that in here, believe it or not, but we do it nice."
Stevens has worked with BREC since 2017, when she retired from her job with the state as a health insurance supervisor. She's taught the aerobics class for two years, as well the medium-impact dance class that follows at 10:30 a.m.
After Labor Day, the instruction will be divided among three classes, again all free: Forever Young, strictly sitting exercises using a chair; Commit to Be Fit, chair exercises and moderate line dancing; and Stepping Into Motion, high-impact line dancing.
"To keep people mobile," she responds as to why she leads her fellow seniors and gets in her own exercise, too. "It's a passion that I have, and I love to dance. I absolutely love it."
With a flip of her long, braided hair and sparkle in her eyes, she continues.
"It's helping people," she says. "You know, I've had students that were not mobile at all, and they can get up and do line dancing now, and they tell me, 'I went to my doctor, Miss Pearl, and he said "Whatever you're doing, just keep doing it." We just love you.' So it builds me up that I'm helping others and I'm helping myself, you know."
Doing boxing and other workouts regularly, Stevens considered herself pretty healthy, she says, until she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery in 2021.
"They caught it before it even got to stage 1," Stevens says.
Though she admits "going through things I thought I'd never have to go through," this grandmother of 11 exudes optimism.
"Anything that makes others happy makes me happy. I'm a people person," she says. "God has a gift for everyone — that's mine."
Peggy Thomas, who turns 84 next month, is the oldest of Stevens' students. Petite and agile, Thomas has participated in exercise classes at BREC for 25 years, under five teachers.
Although she initially signed up for the low-impact aerobics class, she often sticks around for the dance class.
"I also do Zumba and line dancing at the Council on Aging two days a week," she adds.
Her motivation is simple.
"To keep going. I love it. And it does keep me going, gets me out of the house," she says.
Thomas has made friends with Lillian Grossley, 62, a "newcomer" who started the class four or five years ago, and occasionally substitutes for Stevens.
"I used to walk (the indoor track) in the mornings and came in one day to see what it was about," says Grossley, a retired small-business banker.
"It's a chance to get some cardio and it breaks up the monotony of walking, because I used to just walk, walk, walk. This gives you something different to do."
And just because it says "55+" doesn't mean the class doesn't attract some younger people every now and then, according to Stevens.
"I tell them to come on," she says. "And they're huffin' and puffin', out of breath, and we still going."
For more information on these and other BREC classes, visit brec.org, email info@brec.org or call (225) 272-9200.