Want to know what flint knapping is or how fish hoop nets are made by hand?
Find out from the people who live and work in the Atchafalaya Basin at the Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Free and open to the public, the event will be held at the Iberville Visitors Center, 17525 La. 77 on Bayou Grosse Tete, just off Interstate 10 at exit 39.
The expo offers a way to see many aspects of swamp life up close. Check out cypress putt-putt boats, build a bluebird house, hold a live bull frog, learn about native plants, see and buy local handicrafts and art and watch flint knapping demonstrations. You can also learn about the Atchafalaya Basin’s history and culture, and see an alligator display along with handcrafted boat paddles.
The Walnut Bayou Streamulator Model will show how natural rivers are formed by flowing water. Youngsters can get hands-on experience in designing healthy, sustainable rivers with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Learn how local waters flow into the Barataria Terrebonne Estuary and then to the Gulf of Mexico, and the unique wildlife and fisheries in the estuary through an exhibit by the Barataria Terrebonne Nation Estuary Program.
The Louisiana Nature Conservancy and National Atchafalaya Heritage Trace also will provide information about swamp life and its programs.
Terry and the Zydeco Bad Boys will play, and Cajun specialties being served include duck, goose and andouille sausage gumbo, Cajun boudin wraps, swamp bucket sauce piquant, hog cracklins, sweet potato pie, bread pudding and more.
For more information, call (225) 687-2642 or visit visitiberville.com.