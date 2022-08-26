Shrimp Rockefeller po-boy at On The Half Shell
Man, this chef knows how to fry. Every piece of this po-boy is well done, but the shrimp in particular are the kind of crisp and tasty that makes you hoover them up the second any fall off the bread. It's got just enough Rockefeller goodness to bring the flavor without sogging up the bread or burying the shrimp.
Speaking of good fryin', I also highly recommend the onion rings. You get some of that, one of these po-boys, and a good, cold glass of Abita, and you've got a dinner to write home about.
On the Half Shell, 37390 Perkins Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769. (225) 673-1951
On the Half Shell is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. (Matthew Albright, assistant metro editor)
French onion soup at Bistro Byronz
Call it nostalgia or whatever you'd like, but I'm a sucker for French onion soup — and consider good French onion soup a treasure. For the record, my favorite French onion soup of all time was in the El Tovar at the Grand Canyon, one of the jewels of the National Park lodges and opened as a Harvey Hotel in 1905. Growing up, I read a series of Harvey Girl novels and loved them all, especially the one from the Grand Canyon. So, when I first went to the Grand Canyon with my best friend (which was years ago, when we were of Harvey Girl-age ourselves), we scrimped and had lunch in El Tovar. The only thing we could afford was a bowl of soup. Sitting there eating that French onion soup with her remains one of my favorite memories. Great food memories are such treasures.
At Bistro Byronz, I was delighted to try the French onion soup. While I'd prefer my croutons a little more to scale, I found the flavor of the broth to be spot on. It was rich, beefy, appropriately cheesy and delicious. It was also filling. If you've got an envie for French onion soup and don't have the time or means required to make it yourself (or to find your way to the El Tovar at the Grand Canyon), I recommend it at Bistro Byronz.
Bistro Byronz, 515 Mouton Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Bistro Byronz is open from 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sundays.