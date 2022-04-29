Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy became a star in the entertainment industry at the age of 17 when he won "American Idol" in 2019, and his name has continued to gain prominence among country music fans.
Hardy instantly became a household name in his home state of Louisiana with his Idol win, but his Friday arrest for allegedly eavesdropping on his ex-girlfriend has cast his name in a different light.
Police say that Hardy admitted to his ex-girlfriend that he left an audio-recording device in her LSU dorm room. She told police that she and her roommate found the voice-activated recorder beneath the futon in her room.
Hardy was booked on interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. It's a felony charge that could bring a fine of up to $10,000 or prison time of 2-10 years.
Up until this point, Hardy was regarded as a local boy made good. He was born in Baton Rouge and grew up in southern Livingston Parish.
Here's a look back at how Hardy rose to fame in Louisiana and some of his more memorable moments.
Laine Hardy showed talent at an early age
At the age of 14, Hardy was already packing local bars and restaurants in South Louisiana when he played in a family band known as The Band Hardy.
His older brother, Kyle, was the main singer in the cover band with Laine playing leading guitar.
When he was accepted to the Talented Music program as a ninth grader at French Settlement High School, he told his teacher at the time that he wasn't a singer.
It wasn't until he earned a part in a local rendition of "High School Musical" that it became to apparent to all who heard him sing that he had a future behind the microphone.
Laine Hardy had a shot at American Idol in 2018
Producers from "American Idol" discovered Hardy on YouTube and encouraged him to try out for the 2018 season of "American Idol," his mother told The Advocate in 2019.
He did give it a try, but he was eliminated in the early episodes of that season and returned home to Louisiana, where he continued performing with The Band Hardy across the South.
He received another shot in 2019
Hardy was tagging along to play guitar for a friend who was auditioning for "American Idol" for the 2019 season, but the judges recognized him and asked him to audition again.
His rendition of, "The Weight," showed off his improved singing. He had also received a new haircut and cosmetic dental work that made him more camera friendly.
Hardy made it all the way to finale, where he saing an old Hank Williams song, "Jambalaya," and also joined Jon Pardi on stage for a medley of "Night Shift" and "Dirt on My Boots."
At the end of the evening, Ryan Seacrest announced him as the winner of Season 17 of "American Idol."
"When Ryan called my name, my mind blacked out and I didn't know what to do," Hardy told The Advocate.
Laine Hardy was celebrated in Louisiana
Hardy quickly became a star during his time on "American Idol" and now boasts over 575,000 followers on his Instagram account, the same account where he acknowledged that he was the subject of an investigation by the LSU police department on Thursday.
When he returned home to Louisiana after his victory, Gov. John Bel Edwards pronounced May 14, 2019, to be "Laine Hardy Day."
Also during his triumphant visit to Louisiana, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard presented Hardy a giant "Get out of jail free card." The gift drew laughs from the crowd at the event.
"I hope I don't have to use this today!" Hardy joked at the time.
Laine Hardy's post-Idol career
Hardy has spent the last 2-3 years doing live shows and working on a debut album that took over two years to finish.
The album, titled "Here's to Anyone," was released on Sept. 20, 2021, to much fanfare in his home state. He turned 21 less than a week prior to its release.
Hardy has also performed on TV shows like "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The View." He also played for the troops in the United Arab Emirates and sang on ABC's "The Bachelorette" in 2021.