Thirty-four local films and independent shorts in three days — it's the Iberia Film Festival and it opens Thursday, July 28.
The Iberia Performance Arts League again presents the annual fest at its home, the Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St.
The work of hometown filmmakers Paul Schexnayder and James Edmunds will be highlighted for opening night festivities which start at 7 p.m.
Each artist will be showing three of his best short films shot in New Iberia.
Visiting filmmakers and actors will be on hand for question-and-answer sessions following the screenings. Meet-and-greets also are planned.
Admission is $10 (Thursday night only) or $30 (three-day pass). Tickets are available at iberiafilmfestival.com.
For updates, check the festival's Facebook page.
FESTIVAL LINEUP
Friday, July 29 — double feature night
7 p.m.: "Carol Fran: Tous Les Jours C'est Pas La Même, Every Day Is Not The Same" by director/filmmaker Becky Schexnayder, a New Iberia native
"In this film, Fran recalls through tears and laughter, her early successes, as well as the trials and tribulations she endured as a young, African American woman trying to get ahead in the music industry, including her run-in with Elvis Presley," a synopsis states. "Through reenactments, photos, and interviews with fellow musicians like Lazy Lester, Guitar Gable, Warren Storm and Irma Thomas, among others, get a glimpse into Fran’s phenomenal music career. Her story is about big breaks and heartaches, proving that 'Tous Les Jours C’est Pas La Meme,' Every Day Is Not The Same."
Second feature: “Behind the Tomb” by New Iberia actor, filmmaker and songwriter Victor Hollingsworth (world premiere)
"This psychological thriller is a tale of love, loss and mental illness set in the cane fields and bayous of 1959 South Louisiana," according to a synopsis.
Saturday, July 30
1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — horror and adult language short films
"Day Trippers," Erin Bennett, Lafayette
"Low Self Esteem 3," Mikeal Burgin, Mount Vernon, Iowa
"Now Is Not the Time," Matthew Garvin, Lafayette
"Caffeinated," Bennett
"Stand for Damaged Fame," Kent J Arceneaux, Pineville, and David Luck, Lafayette
"The Chills Part 2," Brooke H. Cellars, Lafayette
"Mommy," Arceneaux
"Brunch Before Baptism," Luck and Arceneaux
3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — short films
"Five Carolina Wrens in a Folding Chair," Andrew Elias, New Iberia
"Matill County," Holden Benjamin Kidd, New Iberia
"Parent Alienation," Bud Joseph Hebert, El Monte, California
"Stories Not For the Serious Presents: Unbalanced Breakfast," Ross Thibodeaux, Lafayette
"First Stone," Yvette Tyler, New Orleans
"Breaking Barriers," Blaise Breaux, St. Martinville
"Routine," Russ Emanuel, Alameda, California
"11," Bradley Gueho, Livonia
"Expanded Coexistence," Seung-il Chon, Republic of Korea
"The Quiet Cajuns," Conni Castille, Breaux Bridge
"Because of Venus," Jolene Heather Koffarnus
"Behind the Tomb," Victor Hollingsworth, Youngsville
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. — break
7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — short films
"Somewhere Something's Burning," Graham Holt, Pineville
"Freedom Point," Ellen Lindsay, Shreveport
"Shoe Hero," Schexnayder
"Time Traveler," Carrie Simon, Lafayette
"Life, Is My Choice," Simon
"I Know What You Remember," Edmunds
9 p.m. — awards