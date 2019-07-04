FRIDAY
MOVIES ON THE PLAZA "FROZEN": 7 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A free showing of the popular animated movie. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"NEWSIES": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Stage adaptation of Disney's 1992 musical about the newsboys of New York City and the 1899 newsboy strike. $19-$30. theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open air art market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org.
CARS AND COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across the street from dealership.
GEM, ROCK AND FOSSIL SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 5500 Hilton Ave. Featuring meteorites, fossilized coral and rock, larimar cabs, gold nuggets, amethyst cathedrals from 5 inches to 5 feet and thousands of rocks and fossils. Cash preferred. Admission is free.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SATURDAY NIGHT BALLROOM: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., American Legion, 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. Fine ballroom, Latin and swing dancing. Wear red, white and blue to celebrate Independence Day. $10 per person at the door (cash only). For details search "Saturday Night Ballroom" on Facebook.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: HAPPY HANDS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Understand the key role emulsifiers play in beauty products. Apply this knowledge while mixing up a hand lotion that is yours to keep. For kids 6-12 and accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
CARDBOARD REGATTA — THE RACE TO INDEPENDENCE: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., BREC's Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave. A wacky competition to build a boat made of corrugated cardboard. A complete list of rules will be available upon registration. Competitors must preregister. There will be two age groups: ages 5-12 and 13 and up. register.brec.org.
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Veterans Memorial & Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at LASM, with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
"THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG": 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. See a screening of "The Princess and the Frog," a Disney movie inspired by chef Leah Chase, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the documentary, "Leah Chase: The Queen of Creole Cuisine." Free.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. July's featured artists, Mary Ann Caffery, Theresa Herrera, Linda Jeffers and Brian Kelly, talk about their work, with stories and inspirations that led to their creation. batonrougegallery.org.
TUESDAY
TUESDAYS-RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Fresh summer produce direct from local farmers.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
LUNCHTIME LAGNIAPPE — THE SPIRITED LIVES OF MARIE LAVEAU: noon, Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Brown bag lunch talk with author Martha Ward discussing her book, "Voodoo Queen: The Spirited Lives of Marie Laveau." Free. louisianastatemuseum.org.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Chandra X-Ray Observatory. You will also hear about the search for black holes by observational astronomers. Featuring games, prizes and a raffle. Free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
GOTCHA BIKE SHARE LAUNCH: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., North Blvd. Town Square, 222 North Blvd. Starting with a news conference with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other partners, followed by a stroll on the new bikes. Email cokie@ridegotcha.com to participate in the group ride. facebook.com/groups/gotchabatonrouge.
ART AFTER HOURS — "ASTRAL VISIONS": 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about astrophotography with artist Connor Matherne and view "Astral Visions" in the Universe Gallery. Admission includes wine and hors d'oeuvres. Free for members, $10 for nonmembers. lasm.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Mary Ann Caffery, Theresa Herrera, Linda Jeffers and Brian Kelly, through Aug. 1. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection," through Aug. 7; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. lasm.org.
