Riding his motorcycle along La. 77 near Bayou Grosse Tete in 2014, LSU art professor Jeremiah Ariaz unexpectedly drove up on dozens of horseback riders. Instead of blocking his way, they pointed him to his next project.
The result — “Louisiana Trail Riders” (UL Press, $49.95) — hits bookstores today.
Ariaz, who specializes in the geography and mythology of the American West, had never heard of the trail-riding culture of black and Creole Louisiana. He grabbed a camera from his saddlebag and started snapping. A rider invited him to tag along, and that became the first of many weekends over the past four years that Ariaz spent photographing this unique slice of area life.
When research didn’t turn up a lot on this subject, he asked the riders. He learned of generations of family members who would take these weekend rides that hark back to an era when their ancestors were cattlemen, although Ariaz thinks it's less intentional than, say, Civil War re-enactments.
“It is a representation of their culture without necessarily being self-conscious of it,” Ariaz said. “In that way, it makes it feel even more authentic to me. They’re not trying, necessarily, from my perspective, to get back to their roots. It feels like a continuation of a history that’s just been there.”
Ariaz grew up in Kansas, where cattle drives would reach railroads that sent the cows eastward. Yet, he notes, cowboy culture almost never portrays black people.
“There was … a really high percentage of people of color that were participating in these cattle drives, but that was never something I heard about or seeing, and it was never something that was popularized in movies or TV,” he said. “I wanted to pay homage to that history as well as speak to what was unique about the Creole riders here in Louisiana.”
The most obvious uniqueness to someone who stumbles upon a trail ride is the zydeco music that is played along the way and at the points where they water the horses and enjoy a meal. Although the book includes a brief history of trail riding by Alexandra Giancarlo, the book is devoted to Ariaz’s photographic eye.
The images are all black and white, Ariaz said, because he found color drew the eye away from the people and animals. They show the Louisiana countryside and interpersonal dynamics that caught his eye along the rides.
One of his favorite photos shows a young boy with his eyes closed leaning against his father’s arm as they ride in a homemade chariot being pulled by a small horse.
“It shows this real tenderness between a father and son. It demonstrates how this is a shared activity that’s passed on through the generations, and it shows that kind of tenderness that is so rarely depicted in media speaking of black culture,” Ariaz said. “Those family dynamics, particularly between the fathers and sons, is something I was really interested in highlighting in this project.”
Because they take place on rural roads throughout south Louisiana, the rides encounter few motorists, one reason this culture remains hidden in plain sight, Ariaz said. But it’s real, and because he’s been able to identify about 100 riding clubs, it shows no sign of slowing down.
“It does feel like this deep connection to history, but one of the reasons I think it’s so wonderful is they don’t have to try to reclaim it, because it’s always been theirs,” he said.