This week has been a difficult one. Truth be told, I’m exhausted. My dad’s surgery did not go as planned, and he remains hospitalized. Traveling between his hospital, my parents’ home (both in Mississippi) and my own home and work will wear a girl down.
But that’s not what this column is about.
Growing up, “The Sound of Music” came on television once a year, usually on a Sunday night. It was a big night for my family because my parents let us stay home from church that night and watch the movie. I grew to love the songs.
A few years after I started playing the piano, my piano teacher ordered the movie's sheet music. I played and sang them throughout adolescence and my teen years. They all made an impression. However, my favorite song from the soundtrack and the one that made the biggest difference in my life was, appropriately enough, “My Favorite Things.”
Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens
Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens
Brown paper packages tied up with strings
These are a few of my favorite things
You remember it, right? Julie Andrews sings to all the children asking them to find, remember and focus on their favorite things, especially when times get tough. The song ends with the words, "I simply remember my favorite things, and then I don't feel so bad."
This week, like so many other times in my life, I’ve tried Andrews' advice.
I made a list of my favorite books and remembered why I loved them so.
For the record, and in case you’re looking for some good summer reading, my classic favorites are “Pillars of the Earth” by Ken Follett, “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, “Coming Home” by Rosamunde Pilcher, and “The Optimist’s Daughter” by Eudora Welty. I used to love “Cold Sassy Tree” by Olive Ann Burns. I wonder how it has held up through the years. I also loved “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson. A recent favorite is “Miss Benson’s Beetle” by Rachel Joyce.
I also thought about some of my favorite recipes this week.
In fact, I decided to make one of my favorite recipes last night. It is a recipe a distant cousin gave me 30 years ago. She told me then that she had gotten it out of a magazine in the early 1970s. The wife of a famous actor at the time had shared it. (For the record, I can’t remember if the actor was from "Hawaii 5-0" or "Mannix," but he was one of those suave fellows.)
The recipe is for flan.
If you love flan, stop what you’re doing, gather the ingredients and make this today. You can thank me later.
Amazingly, you only need four ingredients to make this flan — evaporated milk, eggs, vanilla extract and sugar.
First, caramelize three-quarters of a cup of sugar.
If you’ve never caramelized sugar, here’s how I do it — and there are differing opinions on this, but my way works. Get a heavy skillet. I like a cast-iron skillet. (Have your 9-inch x 12-inch baking dish for the flan ready and nearby.)
Pour the sugar into the skillet, spread as evenly as possible. Turn the heat to medium. Do not walk away. Stand there and watch the sugar until you see it beginning to melt. Once, the melting has surely started and you can see at least three growing circles of brown liquid — about the size of a penny, start stirring. Stir until it is all melted. Then, pour immediately into the baking dish.
Preheat oven to 350 F.
While the caramelized sugar is cooling and hardening, beat together the following: 2 cans evaporated milk, 3 whole eggs, 3 egg yolks, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract and three-quarters of a cup of sugar. I use a mixer and beat the thin mixture about two or three minutes.
Pour the mixture into the baking dish with the cooled and hardened caramel. Place the baking dish inside a larger pan and fill the larger pan with water to create a bath for the flan (this part is critical). Once the oven is preheated, carefully place the two dishes (one within another) and cook for one hour.
This dish is as good warm as it is the next day. In fact, I had it for breakfast this morning and cherished every bite. Don’t judge.
This week, late at night, when my long days were winding down, I took the time to watch bits and pieces of my favorite Korean drama, “Crash Landing on You.” Korean dramas are the perfect escape (and by Korean dramas, I do not mean “Squid Games.”)
Lastly, this week, I had a personal dance party to some of my favorite dance tunes — including "September" by Earth, Wind and Fire, "Get Up Offa That Thing" by James Brown, "Super Trouper" by ABBA, "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard" by Paul Simon and "Rock the Boat" by Hues Corporation.
Personal dance parties are ridiculous.
Therefore, I cannot recommend them enough.
After some reading, make the flan, watch some K-drama and then make a playlist. Dance your heart out.