After Five opener
Energetic, six-member Baton Rouge party band Pants Party is the first act up for this fall's Live After Five free downtown music concert series. Check out the band between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday at Rhorer Plaza, South River Road. downtownbatonrouge.org
Sounds fishy
The LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy will host LSU Saturday Science from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Prosanta Chakrabarty will speak on "My Life as a Fish: Tales from a Museum Curator." Free admission. ebprl.com
Looking for lambs
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's auditions for children’s roles in "The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou" will start at 12:45 p.m. (times vary by age) Sunday at Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Many roles are available for ages 8-14. batonrougeballet.org