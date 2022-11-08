Curbside Burgers is celebrating its sixth anniversary through Sunday, Nov. 13, with a Barbosa burger in partnership with Barbosa’s Barbecue, drawings for free Curbside and the first ever "Curbside Burgers Slider Eating Showdown" hosted by T-Bob Hebert on Nov. 13.
The Barbosa burger will feature some of Barbosa’s award-winning chopped brisket, smashed patty, cheddar cheese, poblano relish, fried onion strings and Curbside's housemade smoke sauce.
For every Barbosa burger purchased, customers will be entered into a raffle for several prizes from Hufft-Marchand Hospitality, including a $100 Curbside gift card.
The slider competition, hosted by Hebert, will be a race to see who can finish the most sliders in 180 seconds. The winner will receive free Curbside for an entire year. Be one of the first 20 applicants to compete.
The competition and raffle will both take place during halftime of the Saints vs. Steelers game beginning at noon, Sunday. Sign up for the slider showdown at CurbsideSliderShowdown.eventbrite.com.
“It has been an honor to serve Baton Rouge these last 6 years from our little corner on Government Street, and we are so excited about what’s to come," owner Nick Hufft said. "We believe the best way to celebrate is in our backyard with great food and great friends."
What started out as a late-night burger truck in 2008 has grown into a thriving brick-and-mortar burger location at 4158 Government St.
Curbside Burgers specializes in housemade burgers and sausages, hand-cut fries and specialty shakes. The eatery offers indoor and outdoor seating, catering and off-site food truck service.
Curbside Burgers is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to Curbside, Hufft-Marchand Hospitality owns Gail’s Fine Ice Cream, The Overpass Merchant, as well as Junior’s on Harrison in New Orleans.
For more information, visit curbside-burgers.com.