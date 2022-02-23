Dear next generation reader,
As you know, February is designated as Black History Month. Throughout the month the contributions of African Americans are highlighted, honored, and celebrated. What got its initial start in 1926 as “Negro History Week” by noted historian and scholar Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, later became Black History Month in 1970 by a group of Black educators and students at Kent State University. Woodson, the educators, and college students demonstrated great courage in seeking to define a time to document and honor African Americans considering the tense racial climate of the day.
The fact that this now longstanding celebration of race, culture, and history first emanated from a scholar and then an institution of higher learning, speaks volumes of the power and place of education in our society then and now. And, hopefully as you read this, education remains a key to shaping our destiny and improving lives.
For me, having an appreciation for history is a cornerstone of understanding the present and planning for the future. Colleges and universities like Southern University assist in fostering ideas, generating discovery, and encouraging innovation. Founded in 1880 in New Orleans and relocated in 1914 to its present location on Scott’s Bluff in Baton Rouge, Southern University is the nation’s only historically black university system with campuses in New Orleans, Shreveport, a Law Center and Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Collectively, Southern University has educated thousands of graduates and trailblazers who have gone on to make their contributions to the state of Louisiana, the nation, and the world. I feel confident in saying the University has broadly surpassed the dreams of its founders in fulfilling its threefold mission of teaching, research, and service.
As we reflect on our history, one of many takeaways seems to be a message of courage. The aforementioned courage as well as the courage it takes through our intentional daily acts to grow and transform for the betterment of all. It is my hope that the importance of teaching Black history and the commemoration continue to provide beneficial lessons for all generations to reflect on achievements and accomplishments that offer opportunities learned from the past and help coming generations become more enlightened, compassionate, and inspired.
Happy Black History Month!
Robyn M. Merrick, Vice President for External Affairs and University Relations, Southern University System