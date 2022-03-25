The Baton Rouge International School Technology Team participated in the 2022 USM SeaPerch Regional Challenge at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Team AlphaZero was made up of Chloe Carver, Joaquin Torres and Fermin Torres and was coached by Abraham Delos Reyes. They won three awards including first place overall. They were also awarded the Best Presentation, and Best Engineering Notebook, and will advance to the 2022 International SeaPerch Challenge on June 4, 2022, at the University of Maryland in College Park. Teams from around the world will compete in underwater events with their SeaPerch ROVs.
GWFC holds annual district convention
The GFWC Louisiana District 6 annual convention was held March 16 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church hosted by the Literary and Civic Club.
District President Gynne Klimavicz announced the Literary and Civic Club was named outstanding district club and its member Carol Evans was named outstanding district member. Photo contest winners included Montez Love, Cathie Ryan and Lana Merliss. Craft winners contest winners were Love, Chubby Autin and Charlotte Frattini. First place winners go on to state competition in April.
Two raffles were held, with the proceeds going toward the District scholarship. Jeannie Lockett, special guest, was introduced. Committee members helping with arrangements included Susan Chenevert, Jeannette Johnson and Dottie Gianelloni.
SLU receives scholarship from State Fair
Southeastern Louisiana University recently received an endowed scholarship from the Baton Rouge Fair Foundation. The Shannon Christian Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Scholarship Fund was established with $10,000 to recognize Christian as a board member for the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation.
Christian is a ‘95 graduate of Southeastern and a long-standing board member of the BRSFF.
To be eligible for the scholarship, recipients must be graduates from a high school located in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, West Baton Rouge or West Feliciana parishes and must be currently enrolled in Southeastern Louisiana University.
For more information, contact the Office of Financial Aid at (985) 549-2244.