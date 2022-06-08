It's going down!
Straight off the FOX series, "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" invades the Raising Cane's River Center Arena at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Here's a chance to see your favorite wrestlers in person. Tickets start at $20. ticketmaster.com.
Blue, blue blueberries
Celebrate summer's harvest at the Red Stick Farmers Market's Blueberry Bash from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Fifth and Main streets. The berry-themed activities are part of BREADA’s Fresh Fest each weekend in June and July. breada.org.
More than a game
Ball Together: Super Heroes, a basketball clinic presented by BREC, brings together special needs children ages 10-18. The clinic takes place from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. Sunday at the BREC Sports Academy, 1002 Laurel St. brec.org.