Dining out has always been about flavor and convenience, often at the expense of good nutrition. In 2013, Ochsner Health System wondered if it could coax restaurants to do something about that.
It turns out, they didn’t need much arm-twisting.
Eat Fit, Ochsner’s program to encourage healthier menu options, has grown from a few New Orleans eateries to 476 restaurants across Louisiana and four in Mississippi. As the program’s popularity grew, Ochsner has hired full-time dietitians specifically to support and encourage more restaurants to join the effort.
It’s been a winner for the restaurants, too.
“A lot of our customer base is keto or Eat Fit,” said Kendra Clark, general manager at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine in Baton Rouge. “They come in here just for that. We have separate menus for just that. Our diabetics come in here to get the frozen drinks; they can have it because there’s no sugar. We get a lot of good feedback.”
Including from Jeri Mansfield, who ordered an Eat Fit lunch selection that featured sautéed broccoli, zucchini, Portobello mushrooms, green bell peppers, side of black beans, chimichurri and sliced avocado Thursday at Mestizo with her husband, David.
“Healthy is good to me,” she said. “That’s the kind of food I like. I don’t like fatty kinds of food.”
The Eat Fit effort began three years after Congress began requiring chain restaurants with 20 or more locations to publish dietary information like calorie counts on their menus. But that didn’t apply to individual restaurants or smaller chains, which might lack the resources to have their menu items researched.
Molly Kimball, a dietitian at Ochsner Fitness Center in New Orleans, approached restaurants with a proposal to make sure diners knew of menu options that were low in calories, sodium, animal-sourced saturated fats, simple carbohydrates and other areas of concern. If the restaurants would provide the recipes, Ochsner would do the research at no cost and let them know what dishes made the grade.
Those that do get an orange “Eat Fit” logo on the menu. Even diners who don’t count calories or know how many milligrams of sodium is too much can know that the selections are inside medically approved limits.
In some cases, Ochsner suggested recipe tweaks that could help restaurants have items that qualify for the Eat Fit rating while still meeting the eateries’ standards for food their customers like.
“Herbs and spices can really make food very flavorful,” said Yvette Perrier Quantz, Eat Fit Acadiana dietitian. “The sodium criteria is reduced sodium. It’s not no-sodium. It’s 800 milligrams per entree. It’s doable. You still have room for a little bit of salt, but it’s modified.”
Participating restaurants run the gamut from fine-dining establishments like Commander’s Palace in New Orleans to the six Burgersmith eateries in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Denham Springs.
In addition to expanding, the program has added apps on iTunes and Google that help find Eat Fit restaurants, provide full nutrition facts on Eat Fit dishes, as well as a YouTube channel and online cookbook that teach how to cook Eat Fit items.
“We know people have a choice when dining, and we are proud to be able to make that choice easier,” said Angie Doyle, Burgersmith director of marketing and administration.
LSU Department of Economics Assistant Professor Barton Willage is also interested in what difference designated healthier menu options make for diners. Willage, along with co-authors, wrote an article titled, “The Impact of Information Disclosure on Consumer Behavior: Evidence from a Randomized Field Experiment of Calorie Labels on Restaurant Menus,” which was published by the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management.
Previous studies have examined the impact of menu label laws almost exclusively in fast-food restaurants and coffee shops. This study provides the first evidence of the effect of menu labels in full-service, sit-down restaurants.
“In this study, we show that providing information on restaurant menus about how many calories are in food changes how people order. Our study suggests that calorie counts on menus are not a silver bullet to address America's obesity epidemic, but the added information is a useful tool to help improve how people eat,” Willage said.
The researchers conducted a randomized controlled field experiment in two full-service restaurants, where the control group received menus without calorie counts and the treatment group received the same menus but with calorie counts.
They estimated that the calorie labels resulted in a 3% reduction in calories ordered, with the reduction occurring in appetizers and entrees but not drinks or desserts. Considering how often Americans typically eat at restaurants, the researchers estimate that this calorie reduction would lead to a one-pound weight loss over three years.