When you've made it halfway through the week, that's reason enough to celebrate.
So why not make your next Hump Day special by buying tickets to City Pork Perkins' Sugarfield Spirits Distillery Dinner?
The five-course dinner with chef Scott Dardenne will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at City Pork, 18143 Perkins Road. Each course will be paired with spirits from local distillery Sugarfield, including Sugarfield Batch 7 Bourbon, Sugarfield Orange Liqueur, Sugarfield Gin, Sugarfield Myers Lemon Liqueur, Sugarfield Spiced Rum and Sugarfield Coffee Liqueur.
Tickets are $95 plus tax and gratuity by visiting sevn.ly/xp7OnBba.
Wine pairing
Tickets are on sale for a wine pairing dinner featuring Stout Family Wines and Fess Parker Wines from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at 18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
Cost is $125. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (225) 224-4142.
Cook the book
Registration is open for the class "Cook the Book: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," which will held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join chef Anne Melnick in the teaching kitchen for an exploration of the best-selling cookbook and Netflix series "Salt Fat Acid Heat." You'll cook delicious recipes while learning how each of the four components impacts the final dish. This is a hands-on class that ends in a full meal. Everyone receives recipes and a store discount for in-store or online shopping.
Classes are for age 13 and older, and teenagers must be accompanied by an adult, with both purchasing tickets for the class.
Tickets are $85 by visiting redstickspice.com/products/cook-the-book-salt-fat-acid-heat.
Music at Old School BBQ
Old School BBQ & Smokehouse, 10655 Coursey Blvd., will host a live performance by the The Project Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Mach 25.
For more information, call (225) 831-9336.
Edible Book Festival
The Edible Book Festival, an international celebration of books, food and bad puns held on or around April Fools’ Day, will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Each year, participants are invited to choose a book and create some type of edible representation of its title or a wordplay on its title. Starting at 2:30 p.m., you can vote for your favorites in categories such as Best in Show, Wittiest and Least Appetizing. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m., and prizes will be awarded in each category.
To submit an entry, bring your punny creation to the library at 2 p.m. to be displayed.
For more information, call (225) 231-3750 or visit ebrpl.com.
Helping the Ukrainians
Copeland’s of New Orleans and Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro are now accepting donations at every restaurant location to help aid in the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. That includes Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro in Baton Rouge at 6171 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The Copeland family will match all donations through the end of March.
World Central Kitchen, beneficiary of this fundraising initiative, has been serving meals to thousands of families escaping the violence in Ukraine and people remaining in the country each day. Copeland’s restaurant patrons may add a donation at the bottom of the guest check, and every dollar will be matched and sent directly to World Central Kitchen.
For more information, visit copelandscheesecakebistro.com or wck.org.
Chefs Evening
Chefs Evening, Southeastern Louisiana University Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event, returns Sunday, March 27.
Chefs Evening brings together the region’s best chefs, caterers, bakers and mixologists for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Guests can savor delicious food, sip tasty concoctions, place bids in the silent auction and vote for their favorite dishes. The restaurants winning Best Savory Dish and Best Sweet Dish will take home the Chefs Evening awards. All funds will benefit student scholarships and academic programs.
For sponsors and VIPS, the evening will begin at 4 p.m. with the President’s Toast, an intimate gathering at the president’s residence featuring exclusive hors d’oeuvres from the chefs at One Thirteen restaurant and Crain’s personal wine selections. At the toast’s conclusion, attendees will make their way to Southeastern’s Pennington Student Activity Center, 1350 N. General Pershing St., Hammond, for the main event, which lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Participating regional restaurants include Cate Street Seafood Station, Cena, Champagne Beverage, The Crescent Bar, Eddie’s Famous Frozen Custard, Jacmel Inn, Lee’s Drive In, Oak Knoll Country Club, Our Mom’s Restaurant and Bar, Pappy’s Stowaway Café, Roux & Brew, Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Southeastern Catering, The BLVD Lounge and Grill, The Cakery, The Cocoa Bean, The Depeaux, Trey Yuen Cuisine of China and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.
For tickets, call (985) 549-2239 or visit southeastern.edu/chefsevening.